Goldman Sees 41 Pct Surge In Consumer Banking Revenues

By PYMNTS
 12 days ago
Beyond the trading activities – still among the mainstays of operations – Goldman Sachs reported June quarter earnings that showed a continued uptake in consumer banking (including its Marcus business). High-level numbers beat the consensus, as earnings of $15.02 a share were leagues better than the $10.24 expected by the Street. Revenues of $15.4 billion outpaced the Street at $12.2 billion.

