Goldman Sees 41 Pct Surge In Consumer Banking Revenues

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).
