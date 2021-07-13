9 Great Places To Drink Sake In NYC

Soma has quickly risen as one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in San Francisco. Throughout the last few years there have been many new buildings being constructed as well as a huge increase in the number of residents. Many new startups have started to call Soma home which has helped draw even more people to this neighborhood. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the growth of Soma definitely slowed down. As the pandemic begins to slow down the areas around Soma are slowly being revitalized. Alongside the growth in population in Soma, there has also been a great change in the number of amazing restaurants found in the area. Due to its prime location downtown, there is always a crowd of day workers coming in and out of the neighborhood.