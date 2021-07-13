Cancel
Economy

Visa Links With Global Payments, Desjardins On Installments Service In Canada

By PYMNTS
 12 days ago
Visa is rolling out its “installments” option to more merchants and credit cardholders in Canada. As part of this move, Visa is partnering with Global Payments — which provides software, payments technology and services — and Desjardins, which bills itself as North America’s largest financial cooperative group,. In a Tuesday...

#A Visa#Global Payments#Visa Installments#Visa Canada#Canadians
