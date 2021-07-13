StraightUp Resources acquires strategic ground in the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt, Ontario

Phenom Resources Corp. [TSXV-PHNM, OTCQX-PHNMF, FSE-1PY0] (formerly First Vanadium Corp) today announced that it has secured by way of an Option Agreement, the right to acquire 100% interest in claims located one mile north of the Company’s Carlin Gold-Vanadium Property on the Carlin Gold Trend of Nevada. This new property is located along the interpreted north-south trending structural corridor that is present within and passing through the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Property located to the south. With this acquisition, Phenom controls 3 of 4 square miles of the structural trend, with the one intervening square mile controlled by Nevada Gold Mines, the Barrick/Newmont Joint Venture.