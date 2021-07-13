Cancel
StraightUp Resources acquires strategic ground in the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt, Ontario

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStraightup Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) reported that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Bear Head Gold Project comprising 31 mining claims totaling 1,944 hectares in the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince. The property is located 80km west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp and is contiguous to Ardiden’s massive Pickle Lake Gold Project which covers 870 km2. The Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt is host to the Golden Patricia former gold mine which produced 620,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 15.2 g/t Au from 1988-1997. The Bear Head Gold Project lies 14km northeast of the Golden Patricia Mine.

