Sony to spend $1.8 billion on 25 million share buyback in FY2021

By Derek Strickland
 12 days ago
Sony will repurchase up to 25 million stocks for up to $1.8 billion in FY2021 in an effort to maximize investment values. — Sony Corp has filed anew Form 6-K outlining the progress for its annual share repurchase plan worth $1.8 billion. Sony's board of directors recently approved a buyback...

