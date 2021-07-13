Bay City man charged with drive-by shooting of cousin at area motel

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man is facing charges for allegedly opening fire on a house and a motel, shooting his cousin in the face in the latter incident. About 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Tuscola Motel, 434 N. Tuscola Road in Portsmouth Township. They arrived to find the door of room 20 open, with several bullet holes in the motel’s exterior, one through the room’s window, blood inside and outside the room, and several spent 9mm shell casings.