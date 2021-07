NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On July 12, Lavetta Langdon, an 80-year-old McCook woman, appeared in Red Willow County Court for sentencing after being convicted of murdering her husband, Larry Langdon in August of 2020. Court documents said she shot him twice in his sleep and confessed to the police. The two had been married since 1960. Lavetta said she was abused for over fifty years by her husband.