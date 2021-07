There were many things I didn’t see coming during the coronavirus pandemic; among them, that human hair would be the channel through which I learned to be less uptight. The first hair moment was when I chopped off about eight inches in less than two minutes with a pair of dog grooming scissors, a decision driven by necessity and rage. The length was driving me crazy, and I was enraged when I saw my hairstylist post superspreader holiday party photos on Instagram. How bad my hair might look felt less important than shedding length and expressing my feelings.