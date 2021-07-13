Cancel
Bath County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Bath, Fleming, Montgomery, Rowan by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Montgomery; Rowan The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Bath County in east central Kentucky Eastern Fleming County in east central Kentucky Central Montgomery County in east central Kentucky Northwestern Rowan County in east central Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 240 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated localized heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen in some locations and an additional inch of rain will be possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Sterling, Owingsville, Marshall, Sharpsburg, Oakley, Odessa, Wyoming, Pebble, Slate Valley, Grange City, Craigs, Peasticks, Hillsboro, Sherburne, Reynoldsville, Bourbon Furnace, Ringos Mills, Tilton, Moore`s Ferry and Kendall Springs.

alerts.weather.gov

