So lately, my dog Harvey has been going on a few adventures. He is still mulling them over. A few weeks ago, Kevin, a friend from college, came to visit from the Charlotte region. My dog instantly fell in love with him. It was so bad that he fell asleep twice on Kevin’s leg while we were catching up. The last time he fell asleep was a full-on snore, paw slowly falling off my friend’s leg, all while he was being petted. He also had his eyes still tracking me. He does that sometimes when he is asleep. I don’t think he knows it’s a weird thing. I keep telling him; he keeps doing it.