ROGERSVILLE - Margaret Lois Howe, the youngest child of Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Newton Howe, was born May 12, 1928 and died July 12, 2021. She was a member of First Families of Tennessee, directly descended from Richard Mitchell who was a signor of the Tennessee State Constitution. She attended Rogersville City School and Rogersville High School, where she was on the women’s basketball team and in the Art Club. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville where she sang in the award-winning choir and was active in women’s ministries. When the chimes quit working, she paid for their repair so all residents of town could enjoy them. If you are in downtown Rogersville and hear the chimes, know that they are a gift from her. She was the paternal granddaughter of the founder of Howes’ Chapel Church and the maternal granddaughter of the founder of Big Creek Baptist Church. A past President of Hawkins County Republican Women, she was a state officer and committee woman of Tennessee Republican Women. She was honored by Holston Electric Co-operative for having been an employee of more than fifty years. Her hobbies were gardening, birdwatching, crafting, and reading.