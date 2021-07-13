Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

100 gecs announce 2021 North American tour

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperimental duo 100 gecs had announced a 2020 world tour before COVID hit, which wound up getting cancelled. They've now announced the 10,000 gecs Tour, which runs through North America this fall, including dates in Oakland, Santa Cruz, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Montreal, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nasvhille, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles Philadelphia, NYC, and more. See all dates below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Atlanta#North Park#American Tour#North American#Covid#Wa#Ut#Co Ogden#Mo#Il Concord Music Hall#Mi Majestic Theater#Qc#Nc#Ga#Fl#Az#Pa Union#Ny Terminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Iron & Wine announces solo acoustic tour with Squirrel Flower

Iron & Wine released the bare-bones, lo-fi "lost" album , which predates his 2002 debut The Creek Drank the Cradle, back in May, and now he's announced a tour supporting it. It'll be a "back-to-basics" solo acoustic tour of intimate venues in the Northeast and Midwest, and Squirrel Flower, who released her second album, Planet(i) (order on blood orange vinyl), in June, joins him as support.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Hatebreed replacing In Flames on Megadeth/Lamb of God co-headlining tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God's co-headlining North American "Metal Tour of the Year", originally scheduled for 2020, is now set to start this August. Trivium and In Flames have been onboard as support from the initial announcement, but In Flames have now dropped off the tour. "In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we had to make the difficult decision to not join the Metal Tour of The Year," they write. "We were looking forward to playing for you all and this was an unbelievably hard choice to make. Thank you for understanding and your support as we all get through this unprecedented time. We have a lot of things in the works for 2022 - more on that shortly. Stay safe & we’ll see you on the road again soon!"
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Protomartyr announce fall tour with Kelley Deal playing in the band

You may remember that in March of 2020, right before COVID canceled all live music, Protomartyr had some Midwest shows with Kelley Deal (Breeders/R Ring) playing in the band that were just ahead of SXSW. Only a couple of those happened before touring stopped, but they're gonna try it again this fall and will be playing a lot more shows. Dates begin with two nights at Chicago's Empty Bottle on November 8 and 9, and then the tour heads to Davenport, Milwaukee, Kalamazoo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Kingston and finally to Pittsburgh on 11/21.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

William Basinski touring this fall, performing ‘Disintegration Loops’ in NYC on 9/11

Composer and tape loop artist William Basinski will be on tour this fall, including appearances at Boise's Treefort Music Festival, Miami's III Points and Hudson, NY's Basilica Soundscape, and headlining shows in Philadelphia, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Iowa City, Chicago, Memphis and more. Midwest shows are with Faten Kanaan and all dates are listed below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Khruangbin announce fall tour with Nick Hakim

Khruangbin announced a few live appearances -- including multi-night runs at Colorado's Red Rocks, Austin's Stubb's, L.A.'s Greek Theatre, and NYC's Radio City Music Hall -- but have now announced a full tour that will have them out both this fall and in 2022. New shows, which are with Nick Hakim, include Aspen, Salt Lake City, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Detroit, Dallas, San Antonio and more. All dates are listed below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The English Beat & The Fixx touring together this fall

The Fixx are joining up with fellow early-'80s vets The English Beat for a fall tour. Dates kick off October 18 in Dallas and include stops in Austin, Orlando, Nashville, NYC, Tarrytown, Kent, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Denver, Phoenix, and more. All dates are listed below. The NYC show happens...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Soccer Mommy shares new single “rom com 2004,” produced by BJ Burton

Soccer Mommy released her sophomore album, color theory, last year, and ahead of her fall tour supporting it she's shared a new single, "rom com 2004." It was produced by Bon Iver/Low collaborator BJ Burton, and Sophie Allison says she "wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it. Then I told BJ to destroy it." He definitely broke down the tracks around the edges, but it still retains a lot of its catchy, poppy nature, too. Watch the video, by Fustic Studio, below.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Yves Tumor surprise-releases new EP, expands tour (2nd NYC show included)

Yves Tumor recently released the new song "Jackie," and now they've followed it with a surprise new EP, The Asymptotical World, featuring "Jackie" and five other new songs. Like "Jackie," much of the EP finds Yves continuing to explore their louder art rock side, save for "Tuck," an atmospheric, experimental pop collab with London artist NAKED. The whole EP is pretty great, as you can hear for yourself below.
brooklynvegan.com

Foxing share ‘Draw Down The Moon’ title track & video starring André De Shields

Foxing have shared the title track off their highly anticipated fourth album Draw Down The Moon, which comes out 8/6 via the band's own Grand Paradise label/Hopeless Records (pre-order). Its a seamless fusion of their electronic art pop side and their cathartic post-hardcore side, and it comes with a genuinely epic video, starring award-winning actor André De Shields and using the set from the recent Shakespeare In The Park production of King Lear, which also starred De Shields. Watch below.
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

Foo Fighters postpone LA show due to COVID case within the organization

Foo Fighters have postponed their big L.A. show that was set for this Saturday (7/17) at The Forum due to someone within the group's team contracting coronavirus. "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization," reads the official statement. "Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date."
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

100 gecs add 2nd NYC show to tour

100 gecs recently announced a North American tour happening this fall, wrapping up with an NYC show at Terminal 5 on December 9. Tickets to that went on sale today, and sold out fast, so they've added another show at the same venue. It happens on December 11 at Terminal 5, and tickets are on sale now.
Portland, ORriver1037.com

Deftones and Gojira reschedule North American tour until Spring 2022

Deftones and Gojira have rescheduled their joint tour dates. The tour was originally set for 2020, but waa postponed until April 2021; however now the North American trek has been rescheduled to kick-off April 2022 in Portland, OR. Deftones wrote in a statement: “This is not an easy decision, but...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Wreckless Eric touring in September

Wreckless Eric had a rough 2020, nearly dying from COVID and suffering a related heart attack, but he has recovered and is ready to start playing shows again. He's lined up a 10-date tour of the East Coast and Midwest in September, staring 9/17 in Catskill, NY and then hitting Philly, Baltimore, Richmond, Asheville, Nashville, Memphis, Louisville, Rockford IL and Minneapolis.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

New Pornographers playing ‘Mass Romantic’ & ‘Twin Cinema’ on tour (w/ Bejar & Neko!)

The New Pornographers' fantastic debut album, Mass Romantic, is getting a 21st anniversary special edition on December 10 via Matador. The repress of the album, on red vinyl, comes with a 7" single of "Letter from an Occupant" featuring b-sides “The End of Medicine” and “When I Was a Baby." You can pre-order the Mass Romantic reissue here, and watch a newly remastered video for "Letter from an Occupant" below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Shannon Lay announces new album ‘Geist’ & tour dates, shares 2 new songs

Shannon Lay has announced a new album, Geist, which will be out October 8 via Sub Pop. She recorded the basic tracks at Jarvis Taveniere of Woods' studio, and then sent those tracks to Ben Boye (Bonnie Prince Billy, Ty Segall) in Los Angeles and Devin Hoff (Sharon Van Etten, Cibo Matto) in New York for further production, and the album also features Ty Segall, Sofia Arreguin (Wand), and Aaron Otheim (Heatwarmer, Mega Bog).
Denver, COWestword

Béla Fleck, 100 Gecs and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Béla Fleck teams up with Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, December 4, to perform music from Fleck's new album, My Bluegrass Heart. Tickets, $55 to $85, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16. Hyperpop duo 100 Gecs...
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Trey Anastasio Band announce fall tour (2 nights at Radio City Music Hall)

The Trey Anastasio Band will be on tour this fall, beginning September 17 in Portland, ME and continuing on to Boston, New Haven, Philadelphia, Charlottesville, Wilmington, Charlotte, Asheville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, DC before wrapping up in NYC with two nights at Radio City Music Hall on October 2 & 3. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Trey's 2020 Burn it Down live album, below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy