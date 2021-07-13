100 gecs announce 2021 North American tour
Experimental duo 100 gecs had announced a 2020 world tour before COVID hit, which wound up getting cancelled. They've now announced the 10,000 gecs Tour, which runs through North America this fall, including dates in Oakland, Santa Cruz, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Montreal, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nasvhille, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles Philadelphia, NYC, and more. See all dates below.www.brooklynvegan.com
