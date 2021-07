We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether your kids are off from school or you can’t wait to escape from work for a few days — or both — chances are you’re looking forward to a vacation in the days ahead. As you pack your toiletries and select swimwear, you may be culling potential books to read while you log off. This year though, if you usually opt for fiction, think about trading out your go-to novel for a self-help book, which may help you work through personal stuff in a different way.