Brazil soy farmers get cash for rendering 'environmental services'

Agriculture Online
 12 days ago

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian soy farmers are being paid for promoting sustainable agriculture, according to the organizers of a new initiative involving 55 growers in Maranhão and Mato Grosso states, in the heart of Brazil's farm country. The program, which rewards producers for their "environmental services," highlights...

AgricultureLancaster Farming

Farmers Demonstrate Manure Technology

Eric Hoover is no longer satisfied with applying manure to the soil surface. Hoover, a dairy farmer and owner of equipment manufacturer Hoover Ag, used a dragline on his farm for five years. But he decided injection would be an improvement. “The goal is to save nitrogen and reduce soil...
AgriculturePhys.org

Drought forces North American farmers to turn food crops to hay

Drought is withering crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border, prompting farmers to take the rare measure of baling up their wheat and barley stems to sell as hay. The bales are providing much-needed forage for livestock operators struggling against a lack of pasture and soaring feed costs, and also signal smaller grain harvests that could keep crop prices high in the months to come. Temperatures are expected to soar next week in the Great Plains, further threatening parched farm fields.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The richest state in Brazil dries up

“If I step on it, is it going to bite me?” Asks, curious, little Rafael, 3 years old. Her mother, Graziela Reinolde, 37, says no. “It’s dead, leave it there,” she says, looking at the dried carcass of the crab that catches her son’s attention. Around him, many things also seem dead. Like the weir on the small rural farm that the family rents, where the cracked earth now houses the remains of fish that have long had nowhere to swim. Or part of the orange grove on which they live, but whose dehydrated leaves are closed in an attempt to conserve the little moisture that still remains. In the rural area of ​​Estrela D’Oeste, in the northwest of the state of São Paulo, it has not rained for months. “It is the worst drought I have seen in my more than 30 years of life in the countryside,” says Patriarch Antônio Reinolde, 43, the third generation of his family who dedicates himself to the land.
Agriculturekiowacountypress.net

USDA to gather monthly yield data to measure crop production

Starting in August and continuing through November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct a monthly Agricultural Yield survey. The information captured in this survey will help NASS track changes in yields for row crops that can occur due to weather, pests, disease and other factors, from farmers and ranchers in the Mountain Region states of Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.
Agriculturewarrenrecord.com

USDA offers pandemic assistance to livestock producers

Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in (recorded) remarks at...
Medical & Biotechwincountry.com

Bharat Biotech terminates Covaxin deal with Brazil’s Precisa

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Bharat Biotech has terminated a memorandum of understanding to sell its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil’s Precisa Medicamentos, the Indian company said on Friday without disclosing the reason. Bharat’s statement said it will continue to work with Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa to obtain all required approvals...
WorldWDEZ 101.9 FM

Brazil competition regulator signals ‘complex’ path for Oi sale approval

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The superintendence of Brazil’s competition regulator Cade said on Friday it viewed an asset sale by Brazilian telecom Oi SA as “complex,” suggesting that TIM, Telefônica Brasil and América Móvil’s Claro may struggle to wrap up a quick sale. The three companies won an auction to...
Worldrockproducts.com

CDE Finds Solution for Argentinian Frac Sand Plant

La Chola has been producing sand and aggregates since 1994 in the Pampa Soler, Concordia province of Entre Rios in Argentina. A family-run company, it is divided into two businesses with La Chola II established to focus on the extraction of sand for hydraulic fracking. For many years, La Chola...
Technologythepaypers.com

Central Bank of Brazil regulates PIX payment initiation service

The Central Bank of Brazil has announced that it will incorporate a payment initiation service into its central bank-backed real-time payment system PIX. Currently, PIX Transactions can be made at ATMs and via internet banking. Usually, the transaction is PIX When BrazilCentral bank etc. Nubank, Major banks Itau, Banco do brasil, Bradesco And like an e-wallet PicPay And Mercado libre, for example.
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

Indonesia to make biomass co-firing mandatory in power plants

JAKARTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to make the co-firing of biomass in power stations mandatory as part of its efforts to phase out coal power plants, which account for more than 60% of its electricity supplies, an energy ministry director said on Friday. The Southeast Asian country is...
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

Soy Checkoff Investments Work to Increase Profitability for U.S. Soybean Farmers

For the first time in more than a year, the United Soybean Board got together in Missouri for its summer meeting to lay out new plans. “The farmer checkoff investments, we included projects across supply, marketplace and demand action teams; we approved new projects that are designed to drive innovation, increase value and create additional demand for U.S. soybeans,” said Steve Reinhard, director of USB. “Ultimately that results back to profitability for U.S. soybean farmers.”
Agriculture95.3 MNC

Brazil’s Second Corn Crop is a ‘Disaster’

Brazil’s second-corn crop was hit hard by frost during the final two days of June and the first day of July. Dr. Michael Cordonnier, President of Soybean and Corn Advisor Incorporated, says Brazil hadn’t been that cold in decades. “It was the coldest air in 20 years, and it was...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil corn farmers harvest 30% of center south fields, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - As the weather gradually improves in the center south of Brazil, farmers in that region managed to harvest 30% of their second corn crop through July 15, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. A year ago, 43% of Brazil’s second corn area had...
AgricultureTechCrunch

Kamereo gets $4.6M to connect farmers and F&B businesses in Vietnam

Based in Ho Chi Minh City, the company announced today that it has raised $4.6 million co-led by food conglomerate CPF Group, Quest Ventures and Genesia Ventures. The capital will be used for hiring, building a new warehouse management system, user interface upgrades and expanding into Hanoi next year. Before...

