The Flames are reported to be a potentially active team this offseason. So whenever a "big name" becomes available, you cannot help but ask, "would he be a fit in Calgary?" Tuesday, news broke that the Minnesota Flames intend on buying out the mammoth contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Although the 36-year-old Parise does not make a ton of sense for the Flames, I'm not convinced the same thing can be said about Suter.