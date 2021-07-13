Pregnant Halsey Explains Why They Didn’t Take Prenatal Vitamins: I Felt Like ‘a Failure’

Trolls, take that! Halsey was prepared for backlash when they made a pregnancy confession on Tuesday, July 13.

“I’m going to tell you something that’s going to get me f–king slaughtered on the Internet, but I’m going to go ahead and say it,” the singer, 26, said in their August 2021 Allure cover story. “I didn’t take my prenatals.”

The New Jersey native clarified that they were on the pills for two months before the vomiting side effects became “really bad.”

The Grammy nominee explained, “I had to make a choice between taking my prenatals and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day. I was on so many medications … and all these anti-nausea, anti-vomiting medications. I went to my doctor, crying my eyes out, and I was like, ‘I haven’t taken my prenatals in six weeks. Is my baby OK?’ I was so angry with myself. ‘You have one f–king job! One job! Take your prenatals! Your body’s doing everything else, you can’t even do that.’”

The I Would Leave Me If I Could author noted that they “felt like such a failure,” adding that they also haven’t done yoga or “eat[en] flaxseed” like they planned.

“When this pregnancy started, I was like … ‘You’re going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and f–king journal every single day,’” Halsey told the magazine. “I have done none of those things. Zero. None. I eat cookies and [have] had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy.”

The expectant star announced in January that their first child was on the way after previous fertility issues. Two months later, Halsey told their Instagram followers that their and Alev Aydin‘s pregnancy was “100 percent planned.”

The “Without Me” singer said on Tuesday that they “tried very hard” to conceive, explaining, “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’ A lot of people had opinions about that.”

The songwriter doesn’t believe the public is “entitled to an update” on their life, from starting to date the screenwriter, 38, to “planning a child.”

