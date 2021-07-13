Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Pregnant Halsey Explains Why They Didn’t Take Prenatal Vitamins: I Felt Like ‘a Failure’

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 12 days ago

Trolls, take that! Halsey was prepared for backlash when they made a pregnancy confession on Tuesday, July 13.

“I’m going to tell you something that’s going to get me f–king slaughtered on the Internet, but I’m going to go ahead and say it,” the singer, 26, said in their August 2021 Allure cover story. “I didn’t take my prenatals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UlII_0avilqqP00
Halsey. Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

The New Jersey native clarified that they were on the pills for two months before the vomiting side effects became “really bad.”

The Grammy nominee explained, “I had to make a choice between taking my prenatals and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day. I was on so many medications … and all these anti-nausea, anti-vomiting medications. I went to my doctor, crying my eyes out, and I was like, ‘I haven’t taken my prenatals in six weeks. Is my baby OK?’ I was so angry with myself. ‘You have one f–king job! One job! Take your prenatals! Your body’s doing everything else, you can’t even do that.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZeng_0avilqqP00
Halsey. Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

The I Would Leave Me If I Could author noted that they “felt like such a failure,” adding that they also haven’t done yoga or “eat[en] flaxseed” like they planned.

“When this pregnancy started, I was like … ‘You’re going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and f–king journal every single day,’” Halsey told the magazine. “I have done none of those things. Zero. None. I eat cookies and [have] had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy.”

The expectant star announced in January that their first child was on the way after previous fertility issues. Two months later, Halsey told their Instagram followers that their and Alev Aydin‘s pregnancy was “100 percent planned.”

The “Without Me” singer said on Tuesday that they “tried very hard” to conceive, explaining, “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’ A lot of people had opinions about that.”

The songwriter doesn’t believe the public is “entitled to an update” on their life, from starting to date the screenwriter, 38, to “planning a child.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 48

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prenatal Vitamins#Allure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

MAFS’ Jamie Otis ‘Always Wonders’ If Losing Son Johnathan at 17 Weeks Pregnant Was Her ‘Fault’: I ‘Felt Like I Failed’

Never forgotten. Jamie Otis reflected on the weight she still carries five years after she miscarried her first child at four months. “Happy birthday to my sweet boy who made me a mommy.👼🏼,” the Married at First Sight star, 35, captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Tuesday, July 13, what would have been her son’s 5th birthday. “I only got to hold him briefly before he was taken away from me. Johnathan would be 5 today if he had survived.🙏🏻💙⁣.”
CelebritiesElite Daily

Halsey Gave Birth & The Baby's Name Is Really Rare

Congratulations are in order for Halsey! On Monday, July 19, the star announced she welcomed her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. Yes, you read that right. Halsey gave birth and the baby's name is everything. The singer revealed the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a black and white...
YogaPosted by
SheKnows

Halsey’s Stress Over Her Prenatal Vitamins Says a Lot About the Pressure of ‘Pregnancy Perfection’

For many people, pregnancy can be a time where there’s a lot of extra attention on your body. This can be positive for some folks (feeling more connected to their bodies, learning new things about themselves and how they need and want to practice self-care) and also pretty dang anxiety-inducing for others (having a lot of people who are not your doctor offering unsolicited opinions, a lot of frantic googling, the pressure you feel to care for your body in one particular way, etc.) — and it’s the latter that Halsey, who graced the cover of Allure during her pregnancy, opened up about in charming but all-too-real detail.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Halsey Opened Up About Growing Up White-Passing In A Mixed-Race Family

Halsey’s had a lot on her mind lately. First, she’s super pregnant. Second, she has a new album dropping in August, titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Oh, and with that album comes an hour-long film she co-directed (which will epically be shown in IMAX — yes, IMAX). But, even though the Manic singer-songwriter’s got a full plate at the moment, they still make time to reflect on their identity. Recently, Halsey’s quotes about growing up “white-passing” shed so much light on the unique and often complicated experience that many mixed-race individuals share.
Yogahot1071radio.com

Halsey Says Not Doing This During Pregnancy Made her Feel Like a Failure

In a new interview Halsey says she feels like a failure for not doing this during pregnancy and says the internet is going to slaughter her over it. “I’m going to tell you something that’s going to get me f-king slaughtered on the internet, but I’m going to go ahead and say it: I didn’t take my prenatals,” she revealed.
YogaComplex

Halsey Shares Trailer for IMAX Film ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Halsey has dabbled in acting before with voiceover roles in animation and beyond, but she’s never done anything as big as what she’s announced today. On Tuesday, the rock star announced her upcoming film, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, an hour-long IMAX project soundtracked by her upcoming album of the same name. Directed by Colin Tilley—the music video giant responsible for some of Halsey’s biggest clips in “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad”—the film is written by Halsey and has tickets dropping on Aug. 3. for select cities.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Explains Why He Only Gave Boys $4 For Candy: "I Ain't Cuss 'Em Out"

An interaction between DaBaby and boys selling candy has caused the rapper to receive the wrath of the internet. A couple of boys wanted to make some quick cash so they told DaBaby that they would sell him their boxes of candy for $200. The rapper learned that the candy was going to $2 each and after doing a bit of math, the total came up to over one hundred bucks. However, in order to teach them a lesson, DaBaby instead only gave them $4.

Comments / 48

Community Policy