Bulloch County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Jenkins, Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Jenkins; Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, BULLOCH AND JENKINS COUNTIES At 239 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Rocky Ford, or 8 miles southwest of Sylvania, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Sylvania, Hiltonia, Rocky Ford, Woodcliff, Altman, Hilltonia, Dover and Scarboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

