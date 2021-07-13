Jane Harris
Jane Harris, 77, died at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Edwardsville Care Center. Born January 7, 1944 in Riverside, CA, she was the daughter of Clinton Ivy and Olga Mae (Tripplet) Shattuck.
