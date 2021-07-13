Cheap Cities You’ll Love To Live In
Whether you’re just starting out or already in retirement, your financial well-being can be impacted greatly by your city's cost of living. Even with a high income or plenty of retirement savings, it can be tough to get by where costs are high. More affordable cities, meanwhile, can make it easier to get ahead financially.
But living in a cheap city can come with trade-offs — such as a lack of amenities, struggling school districts or even higher crime rates. To identify affordable places where you can get ahead financially without sacrificing the quality of life, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities with populations of at least 100,000 along with a number of factors.
Keep reading to find out where to live to enjoy a good quality of life and save money on your monthly expenses and bills .
Last updated: July 13, 2021
30. Elgin, Illinois
- Median household income : $69,041
- Average home value, 2021 : $235,829
- Livability : 77
- Violent crime rate : 2.01
- Property crime rate : 13.10
- Overall cost of living : 93.1
- Annual expenditure: $57,488.32
29. Davenport, Iowa
- Median household income : $51,029
- Average home value, 2021 : $149,329
- Livability : 72
- Violent crime rate : 5.99
- Property crime rate : 38.57
- Overall cost of living : 81.7
- Annual expenditure: $50,448.93
28. Lansing, Michigan
- Median household income : $$41,674
- Average home value, 2021 : $117,922
- Livability : 65
- Violent crime rate : 11.18
- Property crime rate : 28.73
- Overall cost of living : 76.5
- Annual expenditure: $47,237.99
27. Palm Bay, Florida
- Median household income : $51,408
- Average home value, 2021 : $214,342
- Livability : 77
- Violent crime rate : 3.43
- Property crime rate : 17.14
- Overall cost of living : 89.9
- Annual expenditure: $55,512.35
26. Columbus, Ohio
- Median household income : $51,029
- Average home value, 2021 : $149,329
- Livability : 72
- Violent crime rate : 5.99
- Property crime rate : 38.57
- Overall cost of living : 81.7
- Annual expenditure: $50,448.93
25. Augusta, Georgia
- Median household income : $42,592
- Average home value, 2021 : $135,096
- Livability : 61
- Violent crime rate : 3.32
- Property crime rate : 32.18
- Overall cost of living : 80.7
- Annual expenditure: $49,831.44
24. Montgomery, Alabama
- Median household income : $48,011
- Average home value, 2021 : $105,359
- Livability : 61
- Violent crime rate : 5.99
- Property crime rate : 40.52
- Overall cost of living : 75.8
- Annual expenditure: $46,805.74
23. Lakeland, Florida
- Median household income : $47,511
- Average home value, 2021 : $208,851
- Livability : 82
- Violent crime rate : 3.52
- Property crime rate : 28.85
- Overall cost of living : 86.4
- Annual expenditure: $53,351.14
22. Dayton, Ohio
- Median household income : $32,540
- Average home value, 2021 : $81,550
- Livability : 60
- Violent crime rate : 9.62
- Property crime rate : 40.40
- Overall cost of living : 71.4
- Annual expenditure: $44,088.79
21. Amarillo, Texas
- Median household income : $52,725
- Average home value, 2021 : $152,815
- Livability : 79
- Violent crime rate : 7.26
- Property crime rate : 39.30
- Overall cost of living : 80.1
- Annual expenditure: $49,460.95
20. Joliet, Illinois
- Median household income : $70,509
- Average home value, 2021 : $169,756
- Livability : 68
- Violent crime rate : 5.10
- Property crime rate : 14.77
- Overall cost of living : 84.5
- Annual expenditure: $52,177.91
19. Aurora, Illinois
- Median household income : $71,749
- Average home value, 2021 : $214,961
- Livability : 77
- Violent crime rate : 2.61
- Property crime rate : 10.22
- Overall cost of living : 91.1
- Annual expenditure: $56,253.34
18. Tyler, Texas
- Median household income : $52,932
- Average home value, 2021 : $183,725
- Livability : 76
- Violent crime rate : 3.76
- Property crime rate : 30.03
- Overall cost of living : 82.8
- Annual expenditure: $51,128.17
17. Norman, Oklahoma
- Median household income : $58,119
- Average home value, 2021 : $193,113
- Livability : 84
- Violent crime rate : 2.87
- Property crime rate : 28.24
- Overall cost of living : 89.4
- Annual expenditure: $55,203.61
16. Waco, Texas
- Median household income : $40,190
- Average home value, 2021 : $165,552
- Livability : 73
- Violent crime rate : 5.81
- Property crime rate : 34.42
- Overall cost of living : 77
- Annual expenditure: $47,546.73
15. Macon, Georgia
- Median household income : $41,334
- Average home value, 2021 : $102,213
- Livability : 63
- Violent crime rate : 5.70
- Property crime rate : 41.35
- Overall cost of living : 74.7
- Annual expenditure: $46,126.50
14. Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Median household income : $49,251
- Average home value, 2021 : $171,930
- Livability : 70
- Violent crime rate : 5.07
- Property crime rate : 16.64
- Overall cost of living : 82.3
- Annual expenditure: $50,819.52
13. Toledo, Ohio
- Median household income : $37,752
- Average home value, 2021 : $88,668
- Livability : 64
- Violent crime rate : 9.56
- Property crime rate : 35.17
- Overall cost of living : 72.7
- Annual expenditure: $44,891.52
12. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Median household income : $58,511
- Average home value, 2021 : $166,998
- Livability : 78
- Violent crime rate : 2.58
- Property crime rate : 33.47
- Overall cost of living : 81.6
- Annual expenditure: $50,387.18
11. Laredo, Texas
- Median household income : $47,593
- Average home value, 2021 : $164,244
- Livability : 74
- Violent crime rate : 3.19
- Property crime rate : 18.02
- Overall cost of living : 84
- Annual expenditure: $51,869.16
10. Akron, Ohio
- Median household income : $38,739
- Average home value, 2021 : $85,811
- Livability : 66
- Violent crime rate : 9.04
- Property crime rate : 33.63
- Overall cost of living : 69.5
- Annual expenditure: $42,915.56
9. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
- Median household income : $73,119
- Average home value, 2021 : $202,059
- Livability : 89
- Violent crime rate : 1.25
- Property crime rate : 17.94
- Overall cost of living : 90.9
- Annual expenditure: $56,129.84
8. San Angelo, Texas
- Median household income : $51,928
- Average home value, 2021 : $157,923
- Livability : 83
- Violent crime rate : 3.54
- Property crime rate : 31.73
- Overall cost of living : 81.6
- Annual expenditure: $50,387.18
7. Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Median household income : $49,411
- Average home value, 2021 : $168,453
- Livability : 81
- Violent crime rate : 3.62
- Property crime rate : 27.56
- Overall cost of living : 78.9
- Annual expenditure: $48,719.96
6. Killeen, Texas
- Median household income : $49,630
- Average home value, 2021 : $159,792
- Livability : 78
- Violent crime rate : 3.84
- Property crime rate : 22.64
- Overall cost of living : 78.5
- Annual expenditure: $48,225.97
5. Abilene, Texas
- Median household income : $50,659
- Average home value, 2021 : $155,441
- Livability : 80
- Violent crime rate : 3.72
- Property crime rate : 26.07
- Overall cost of living : 78.1
- Annual expenditure: $48,225.97
4. El Paso, Texas
- Median household income : $47,568
- Average home value, 2021 : $158,261
- Livability : 79
- Violent crime rate : 3.6
- Property crime rate : 15.70
- Overall cost of living : 81.4
- Annual expenditure: $50,263.69
3. McAllen, Texas
- Median household income : $46,804
- Average home value, 2021 : $163,951
- Livability : 84
- Violent crime rate : 0.98
- Property crime rate : 25.09
- Overall cost of living : 78.6
- Annual expenditure: $48,534.71
2. Brownsville, Texas
- Median household income : $38,588
- Average home value, 2021 : $124,505
- Livability : 76
- Violent crime rate : 4.63
- Property crime rate : 26.12
- Overall cost of living : 70.3
- Annual expenditure: $43,409.55
1. Wichita Falls, Texas
- Median household income : $47,476
- Average home value, 2021 : $116,477
- Livability : 84
- Violent crime rate : 3.48
- Property crime rate : 30.41
- Overall cost of living : 74.5
- Annual expenditure: $46,003.01
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cheap cities you'll love to live in by analyzing U.S. cities with at least 100,000 people along the following criteria: (1) average home value price for 2021, based on taking the average home value from the months January through May 2021 from Zillow's May 2021 data; this value had to be cheaper than the corresponding value for the U.S. overall, $287,148, in order to be considered as a finalist in the study; (2) livability score, sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents; (4) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, sourced from NeighborhoodScout; and (5) annual expenditure as sourced from the 2019/20 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and hen factored for each city using from Sperling's Best Places cost of living indices. Each factor was scored, then added up for the final ranking. All data compiled on July 5, 2021. Population numbers were sourced from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.
