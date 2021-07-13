Cheap Cities You’ll Love To Live In

Whether you’re just starting out or already in retirement, your financial well-being can be impacted greatly by your city's cost of living. Even with a high income or plenty of retirement savings, it can be tough to get by where costs are high. More affordable cities, meanwhile, can make it easier to get ahead financially.

But living in a cheap city can come with trade-offs — such as a lack of amenities, struggling school districts or even higher crime rates. To identify affordable places where you can get ahead financially without sacrificing the quality of life, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities with populations of at least 100,000 along with a number of factors.

Keep reading to find out where to live to enjoy a good quality of life and save money on your monthly expenses and bills .

Last updated: July 13, 2021

30. Elgin, Illinois

Median household income : $69,041

: $69,041 Average home value, 2021 : $235,829

: $235,829 Livability : 77

: 77 Violent crime rate : 2.01

: 2.01 Property crime rate : 13.10

: 13.10 Overall cost of living : 93.1

: 93.1 Annual expenditure: $57,488.32

29. Davenport, Iowa

Median household income : $51,029

: $51,029 Average home value, 2021 : $149,329

: $149,329 Livability : 72

: 72 Violent crime rate : 5.99

: 5.99 Property crime rate : 38.57

: 38.57 Overall cost of living : 81.7

: 81.7 Annual expenditure: $50,448.93



28. Lansing, Michigan

Median household income : $$41,674

: $$41,674 Average home value, 2021 : $117,922

: $117,922 Livability : 65

: 65 Violent crime rate : 11.18

: 11.18 Property crime rate : 28.73

: 28.73 Overall cost of living : 76.5

: 76.5 Annual expenditure: $47,237.99

27. Palm Bay, Florida

Median household income : $51,408

: $51,408 Average home value, 2021 : $214,342

: $214,342 Livability : 77

: 77 Violent crime rate : 3.43

: 3.43 Property crime rate : 17.14

: 17.14 Overall cost of living : 89.9

: 89.9 Annual expenditure: $55,512.35

26. Columbus, Ohio

Median household income : $51,029

: $51,029 Average home value, 2021 : $149,329

: $149,329 Livability : 72

: 72 Violent crime rate : 5.99

: 5.99 Property crime rate : 38.57

: 38.57 Overall cost of living : 81.7

: 81.7 Annual expenditure: $50,448.93

25. Augusta, Georgia

Median household income : $42,592

: $42,592 Average home value, 2021 : $135,096

: $135,096 Livability : 61

: 61 Violent crime rate : 3.32

: 3.32 Property crime rate : 32.18

: 32.18 Overall cost of living : 80.7

: 80.7 Annual expenditure: $49,831.44

24. Montgomery, Alabama

Median household income : $48,011

: $48,011 Average home value, 2021 : $105,359

: $105,359 Livability : 61

: 61 Violent crime rate : 5.99

: 5.99 Property crime rate : 40.52

: 40.52 Overall cost of living : 75.8

: 75.8 Annual expenditure: $46,805.74

23. Lakeland, Florida

Median household income : $47,511

: $47,511 Average home value, 2021 : $208,851

: $208,851 Livability : 82

: 82 Violent crime rate : 3.52

: 3.52 Property crime rate : 28.85

: 28.85 Overall cost of living : 86.4

: 86.4 Annual expenditure: $53,351.14

22. Dayton, Ohio

Median household income : $32,540

: $32,540 Average home value, 2021 : $81,550

: $81,550 Livability : 60

: 60 Violent crime rate : 9.62

: 9.62 Property crime rate : 40.40

: 40.40 Overall cost of living : 71.4

: 71.4 Annual expenditure: $44,088.79

21. Amarillo, Texas

Median household income : $52,725

: $52,725 Average home value, 2021 : $152,815

: $152,815 Livability : 79

: 79 Violent crime rate : 7.26

: 7.26 Property crime rate : 39.30

: 39.30 Overall cost of living : 80.1

: 80.1 Annual expenditure: $49,460.95

20. Joliet, Illinois

Median household income : $70,509

: $70,509 Average home value, 2021 : $169,756

: $169,756 Livability : 68

: 68 Violent crime rate : 5.10

: 5.10 Property crime rate : 14.77

: 14.77 Overall cost of living : 84.5

: 84.5 Annual expenditure: $52,177.91

19. Aurora, Illinois

Median household income : $71,749

: $71,749 Average home value, 2021 : $214,961

: $214,961 Livability : 77

: 77 Violent crime rate : 2.61

: 2.61 Property crime rate : 10.22

: 10.22 Overall cost of living : 91.1

: 91.1 Annual expenditure: $56,253.34

18. Tyler, Texas

Median household income : $52,932

: $52,932 Average home value, 2021 : $183,725

: $183,725 Livability : 76

: 76 Violent crime rate : 3.76

: 3.76 Property crime rate : 30.03

: 30.03 Overall cost of living : 82.8

: 82.8 Annual expenditure: $51,128.17

17. Norman, Oklahoma

Median household income : $58,119

: $58,119 Average home value, 2021 : $193,113

: $193,113 Livability : 84

: 84 Violent crime rate : 2.87

: 2.87 Property crime rate : 28.24

: 28.24 Overall cost of living : 89.4

: 89.4 Annual expenditure: $55,203.61

16. Waco, Texas

Median household income : $40,190

: $40,190 Average home value, 2021 : $165,552

: $165,552 Livability : 73

: 73 Violent crime rate : 5.81

: 5.81 Property crime rate : 34.42

: 34.42 Overall cost of living : 77

: 77 Annual expenditure: $47,546.73

15. Macon, Georgia

Median household income : $41,334

: $41,334 Average home value, 2021 : $102,213

: $102,213 Livability : 63

: 63 Violent crime rate : 5.70

: 5.70 Property crime rate : 41.35

: 41.35 Overall cost of living : 74.7

: 74.7 Annual expenditure: $46,126.50

14. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Median household income : $49,251

: $49,251 Average home value, 2021 : $171,930

: $171,930 Livability : 70

: 70 Violent crime rate : 5.07

: 5.07 Property crime rate : 16.64

: 16.64 Overall cost of living : 82.3

: 82.3 Annual expenditure: $50,819.52

13. Toledo, Ohio

Median household income : $37,752

: $37,752 Average home value, 2021 : $88,668

: $88,668 Livability : 64

: 64 Violent crime rate : 9.56

: 9.56 Property crime rate : 35.17

: 35.17 Overall cost of living : 72.7

: 72.7 Annual expenditure: $44,891.52

12. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Median household income : $58,511

: $58,511 Average home value, 2021 : $166,998

: $166,998 Livability : 78

: 78 Violent crime rate : 2.58

: 2.58 Property crime rate : 33.47

: 33.47 Overall cost of living : 81.6

: 81.6 Annual expenditure: $50,387.18

11. Laredo, Texas

Median household income : $47,593

: $47,593 Average home value, 2021 : $164,244

: $164,244 Livability : 74

: 74 Violent crime rate : 3.19

: 3.19 Property crime rate : 18.02

: 18.02 Overall cost of living : 84

: 84 Annual expenditure: $51,869.16

10. Akron, Ohio

Median household income : $38,739

: $38,739 Average home value, 2021 : $85,811

: $85,811 Livability : 66

: 66 Violent crime rate : 9.04

: 9.04 Property crime rate : 33.63

: 33.63 Overall cost of living : 69.5

: 69.5 Annual expenditure: $42,915.56

9. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Median household income : $73,119

: $73,119 Average home value, 2021 : $202,059

: $202,059 Livability : 89

: 89 Violent crime rate : 1.25

: 1.25 Property crime rate : 17.94

: 17.94 Overall cost of living : 90.9

: 90.9 Annual expenditure: $56,129.84

8. San Angelo, Texas

Median household income : $51,928

: $51,928 Average home value, 2021 : $157,923

: $157,923 Livability : 83

: 83 Violent crime rate : 3.54

: 3.54 Property crime rate : 31.73

: 31.73 Overall cost of living : 81.6

: 81.6 Annual expenditure: $50,387.18

7. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median household income : $49,411

: $49,411 Average home value, 2021 : $168,453

: $168,453 Livability : 81

: 81 Violent crime rate : 3.62

: 3.62 Property crime rate : 27.56

: 27.56 Overall cost of living : 78.9

: 78.9 Annual expenditure: $48,719.96

6. Killeen, Texas

Median household income : $49,630

: $49,630 Average home value, 2021 : $159,792

: $159,792 Livability : 78

: 78 Violent crime rate : 3.84

: 3.84 Property crime rate : 22.64

: 22.64 Overall cost of living : 78.5

: 78.5 Annual expenditure: $48,225.97

5. Abilene, Texas

Median household income : $50,659

: $50,659 Average home value, 2021 : $155,441

: $155,441 Livability : 80

: 80 Violent crime rate : 3.72

: 3.72 Property crime rate : 26.07

: 26.07 Overall cost of living : 78.1

: 78.1 Annual expenditure: $48,225.97

4. El Paso, Texas

Median household income : $47,568

: $47,568 Average home value, 2021 : $158,261

: $158,261 Livability : 79

: 79 Violent crime rate : 3.6

: 3.6 Property crime rate : 15.70

: 15.70 Overall cost of living : 81.4

: 81.4 Annual expenditure: $50,263.69

3. McAllen, Texas

Median household income : $46,804

: $46,804 Average home value, 2021 : $163,951

: $163,951 Livability : 84

: 84 Violent crime rate : 0.98

: 0.98 Property crime rate : 25.09

: 25.09 Overall cost of living : 78.6

: 78.6 Annual expenditure: $48,534.71

2. Brownsville, Texas

Median household income : $38,588

: $38,588 Average home value, 2021 : $124,505

: $124,505 Livability : 76

: 76 Violent crime rate : 4.63

: 4.63 Property crime rate : 26.12

: 26.12 Overall cost of living : 70.3

: 70.3 Annual expenditure: $43,409.55

1. Wichita Falls, Texas

Median household income : $47,476

: $47,476 Average home value, 2021 : $116,477

: $116,477 Livability : 84

: 84 Violent crime rate : 3.48

: 3.48 Property crime rate : 30.41

: 30.41 Overall cost of living : 74.5

: 74.5 Annual expenditure: $46,003.01

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cheap cities you'll love to live in by analyzing U.S. cities with at least 100,000 people along the following criteria: (1) average home value price for 2021, based on taking the average home value from the months January through May 2021 from Zillow's May 2021 data; this value had to be cheaper than the corresponding value for the U.S. overall, $287,148, in order to be considered as a finalist in the study; (2) livability score, sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents; (4) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, sourced from NeighborhoodScout; and (5) annual expenditure as sourced from the 2019/20 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and hen factored for each city using from Sperling's Best Places cost of living indices. Each factor was scored, then added up for the final ranking. All data compiled on July 5, 2021. Population numbers were sourced from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.



This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Cheap Cities You’ll Love To Live In