Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Cheap Cities You’ll Love To Live In

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 12 days ago

Whether you’re just starting out or already in retirement, your financial well-being can be impacted greatly by your city's cost of living. Even with a high income or plenty of retirement savings, it can be tough to get by where costs are high. More affordable cities, meanwhile, can make it easier to get ahead financially.

Find Out: These Are the 15 Best Cities for Gen Z To Live Well on a Budget
Learn More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

But living in a cheap city can come with trade-offs — such as a lack of amenities, struggling school districts or even higher crime rates. To identify affordable places where you can get ahead financially without sacrificing the quality of life, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities with populations of at least 100,000 along with a number of factors.

Keep reading to find out where to live to enjoy a good quality of life and save money on your monthly expenses and bills .

Last updated: July 13, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kB5JP_0avilgGN00

30. Elgin, Illinois

  • Median household income : $69,041
  • Average home value, 2021 : $235,829
  • Livability : 77
  • Violent crime rate : 2.01
  • Property crime rate : 13.10
  • Overall cost of living : 93.1
  • Annual expenditure: $57,488.32

Things You Know: 40 Things Every 40+ Should Know About Buying a Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CQza_0avilgGN00

29. Davenport, Iowa

  • Median household income : $51,029
  • Average home value, 2021 : $149,329
  • Livability : 72
  • Violent crime rate : 5.99
  • Property crime rate : 38.57
  • Overall cost of living : 81.7
  • Annual expenditure: $50,448.93

Find Out: 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mbtu_0avilgGN00

28. Lansing, Michigan

  • Median household income : $$41,674
  • Average home value, 2021 : $117,922
  • Livability : 65
  • Violent crime rate : 11.18
  • Property crime rate : 28.73
  • Overall cost of living : 76.5
  • Annual expenditure: $47,237.99

Time To Move? 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coWNE_0avilgGN00

27. Palm Bay, Florida

  • Median household income : $51,408
  • Average home value, 2021 : $214,342
  • Livability : 77
  • Violent crime rate : 3.43
  • Property crime rate : 17.14
  • Overall cost of living : 89.9
  • Annual expenditure: $55,512.35

Live Well, Save Money: The Most Affordable Downtowns To Live In Across America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOl3t_0avilgGN00

26. Columbus, Ohio

  • Median household income : $51,029
  • Average home value, 2021 : $149,329
  • Livability : 72
  • Violent crime rate : 5.99
  • Property crime rate : 38.57
  • Overall cost of living : 81.7
  • Annual expenditure: $50,448.93
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNeZq_0avilgGN00

25. Augusta, Georgia

  • Median household income : $42,592
  • Average home value, 2021 : $135,096
  • Livability : 61
  • Violent crime rate : 3.32
  • Property crime rate : 32.18
  • Overall cost of living : 80.7
  • Annual expenditure: $49,831.44
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HgzR_0avilgGN00

24. Montgomery, Alabama

  • Median household income : $48,011
  • Average home value, 2021 : $105,359
  • Livability : 61
  • Violent crime rate : 5.99
  • Property crime rate : 40.52
  • Overall cost of living : 75.8
  • Annual expenditure: $46,805.74
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUWZm_0avilgGN00

23. Lakeland, Florida

  • Median household income : $47,511
  • Average home value, 2021 : $208,851
  • Livability : 82
  • Violent crime rate : 3.52
  • Property crime rate : 28.85
  • Overall cost of living : 86.4
  • Annual expenditure: $53,351.14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTSiM_0avilgGN00

22. Dayton, Ohio

  • Median household income : $32,540
  • Average home value, 2021 : $81,550
  • Livability : 60
  • Violent crime rate : 9.62
  • Property crime rate : 40.40
  • Overall cost of living : 71.4
  • Annual expenditure: $44,088.79
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxkVL_0avilgGN00

21. Amarillo, Texas

  • Median household income : $52,725
  • Average home value, 2021 : $152,815
  • Livability : 79
  • Violent crime rate : 7.26
  • Property crime rate : 39.30
  • Overall cost of living : 80.1
  • Annual expenditure: $49,460.95
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnaGy_0avilgGN00

20. Joliet, Illinois

  • Median household income : $70,509
  • Average home value, 2021 : $169,756
  • Livability : 68
  • Violent crime rate : 5.10
  • Property crime rate : 14.77
  • Overall cost of living : 84.5
  • Annual expenditure: $52,177.91
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IiVdu_0avilgGN00

19. Aurora, Illinois

  • Median household income : $71,749
  • Average home value, 2021 : $214,961
  • Livability : 77
  • Violent crime rate : 2.61
  • Property crime rate : 10.22
  • Overall cost of living : 91.1
  • Annual expenditure: $56,253.34
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HB89d_0avilgGN00

18. Tyler, Texas

  • Median household income : $52,932
  • Average home value, 2021 : $183,725
  • Livability : 76
  • Violent crime rate : 3.76
  • Property crime rate : 30.03
  • Overall cost of living : 82.8
  • Annual expenditure: $51,128.17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmjjL_0avilgGN00

17. Norman, Oklahoma

  • Median household income : $58,119
  • Average home value, 2021 : $193,113
  • Livability : 84
  • Violent crime rate : 2.87
  • Property crime rate : 28.24
  • Overall cost of living : 89.4
  • Annual expenditure: $55,203.61

Life-Work Balance: 30 Best Cities for Young Professionals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kz8a_0avilgGN00

16. Waco, Texas

  • Median household income : $40,190
  • Average home value, 2021 : $165,552
  • Livability : 73
  • Violent crime rate : 5.81
  • Property crime rate : 34.42
  • Overall cost of living : 77
  • Annual expenditure: $47,546.73
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313oaT_0avilgGN00

15. Macon, Georgia

  • Median household income : $41,334
  • Average home value, 2021 : $102,213
  • Livability : 63
  • Violent crime rate : 5.70
  • Property crime rate : 41.35
  • Overall cost of living : 74.7
  • Annual expenditure: $46,126.50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOLRq_0avilgGN00

14. Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • Median household income : $49,251
  • Average home value, 2021 : $171,930
  • Livability : 70
  • Violent crime rate : 5.07
  • Property crime rate : 16.64
  • Overall cost of living : 82.3
  • Annual expenditure: $50,819.52
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2odK_0avilgGN00

13. Toledo, Ohio

  • Median household income : $37,752
  • Average home value, 2021 : $88,668
  • Livability : 64
  • Violent crime rate : 9.56
  • Property crime rate : 35.17
  • Overall cost of living : 72.7
  • Annual expenditure: $44,891.52
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POlMg_0avilgGN00

12. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

  • Median household income : $58,511
  • Average home value, 2021 : $166,998
  • Livability : 78
  • Violent crime rate : 2.58
  • Property crime rate : 33.47
  • Overall cost of living : 81.6
  • Annual expenditure: $50,387.18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJzZ1_0avilgGN00

11. Laredo, Texas

  • Median household income : $47,593
  • Average home value, 2021 : $164,244
  • Livability : 74
  • Violent crime rate : 3.19
  • Property crime rate : 18.02
  • Overall cost of living : 84
  • Annual expenditure: $51,869.16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1167wU_0avilgGN00

10. Akron, Ohio

  • Median household income : $38,739
  • Average home value, 2021 : $85,811
  • Livability : 66
  • Violent crime rate : 9.04
  • Property crime rate : 33.63
  • Overall cost of living : 69.5
  • Annual expenditure: $42,915.56
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9tIY_0avilgGN00

9. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

  • Median household income : $73,119
  • Average home value, 2021 : $202,059
  • Livability : 89
  • Violent crime rate : 1.25
  • Property crime rate : 17.94
  • Overall cost of living : 90.9
  • Annual expenditure: $56,129.84
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jmuj_0avilgGN00

8. San Angelo, Texas

  • Median household income : $51,928
  • Average home value, 2021 : $157,923
  • Livability : 83
  • Violent crime rate : 3.54
  • Property crime rate : 31.73
  • Overall cost of living : 81.6
  • Annual expenditure: $50,387.18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3A2u_0avilgGN00

7. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Median household income : $49,411
  • Average home value, 2021 : $168,453
  • Livability : 81
  • Violent crime rate : 3.62
  • Property crime rate : 27.56
  • Overall cost of living : 78.9
  • Annual expenditure: $48,719.96

Good To Know: Where Is the Best Neighborhood To Buy a Home in Your State?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qPse_0avilgGN00

    6. Killeen, Texas

    • Median household income : $49,630
    • Average home value, 2021 : $159,792
    • Livability : 78
    • Violent crime rate : 3.84
    • Property crime rate : 22.64
    • Overall cost of living : 78.5
    • Annual expenditure: $48,225.97
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDKOB_0avilgGN00

    5. Abilene, Texas

    • Median household income : $50,659
    • Average home value, 2021 : $155,441
    • Livability : 80
    • Violent crime rate : 3.72
    • Property crime rate : 26.07
    • Overall cost of living : 78.1
    • Annual expenditure: $48,225.97
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1jBO_0avilgGN00

    4. El Paso, Texas

    • Median household income : $47,568
    • Average home value, 2021 : $158,261
    • Livability : 79
    • Violent crime rate : 3.6
    • Property crime rate : 15.70
    • Overall cost of living : 81.4
    • Annual expenditure: $50,263.69
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4caI_0avilgGN00

    3. McAllen, Texas

    • Median household income : $46,804
    • Average home value, 2021 : $163,951
    • Livability : 84
    • Violent crime rate : 0.98
    • Property crime rate : 25.09
    • Overall cost of living : 78.6
    • Annual expenditure: $48,534.71
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sB0fS_0avilgGN00

    2. Brownsville, Texas

    • Median household income : $38,588
    • Average home value, 2021 : $124,505
    • Livability : 76
    • Violent crime rate : 4.63
    • Property crime rate : 26.12
    • Overall cost of living : 70.3
    • Annual expenditure: $43,409.55
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sALc_0avilgGN00

    1. Wichita Falls, Texas

    • Median household income : $47,476
    • Average home value, 2021 : $116,477
    • Livability : 84
    • Violent crime rate : 3.48
    • Property crime rate : 30.41
    • Overall cost of living : 74.5
    • Annual expenditure: $46,003.01

    More From GOBankingRates

    Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cheap cities you'll love to live in by analyzing U.S. cities with at least 100,000 people along the following criteria: (1) average home value price for 2021, based on taking the average home value from the months January through May 2021 from Zillow's May 2021 data; this value had to be cheaper than the corresponding value for the U.S. overall, $287,148, in order to be considered as a finalist in the study; (2) livability score, sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents; (4) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, sourced from NeighborhoodScout; and (5) annual expenditure as sourced from the 2019/20 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and hen factored for each city using from Sperling's Best Places cost of living indices. Each factor was scored, then added up for the final ranking. All data compiled on July 5, 2021. Population numbers were sourced from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Cheap Cities You’ll Love To Live In

    Comments / 0

    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    40K+
    Followers
    4K+
    Post
    9M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Texas State
    State
    Ohio State
    State
    Iowa State
    State
    Georgia State
    State
    Alabama State
    State
    Florida State
    State
    Oklahoma State
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Property Crime#Crime Rates#Retirement Savings#Elgin#Illinois Median#Wisconsin Medi
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    News Break
    Economy
    News Break
    Politics
    News Break
    Real Estate
    Related
    ShoppingPosted by
    GOBankingRates

    20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

    Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
    Personal FinancePosted by
    BGR.com

    Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

    A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
    Real EstateLaredo Morning Times

    These Are the Cheapest and Most Expensive States to Live in for 2021

    If you’re looking for low housing costs, inexpensive energy and all-around affordable prices in the United States, head south but not too far west. And don’t expect to do good business where you’re going. Those are the big conclusions reached by CNBC as part of its annual Top States for...
    Real Estatekomando.com

    Want a change of scenery? 10 cities that will pay you to move there

    If you are feeling restless and dreaming about moving to an exciting new city, there’s a website you’ll want to hear about. Makemymove.com will show all the cities around the country that will pay you to move if you are a digital worker. Since many non-essential workers became fully remote during the pandemic, your home location might not matter.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy