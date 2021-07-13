West Ham winger Felipe Anderson arrives in Italy for medical ahead of move back to former club Lazio after a disappointing spell in east London

West Ham winger Felipe Anderson has arrived in Italy ahead of a move back to former club Lazio.

The Serie A side have based their training camp ahead of the new season at Auronzo di Cadore and Anderson is expected to join the rest of the squad soon.

According to Sky Sport Italia the 28-year-old who previously played for Lazio between 2013-18 is in Rome for his medical.

Anderson made 177 appearance for the club, notching 34 goals and 39 assists before he joined West Ham for £36 million.

The Hammers will reportedly receive just over £4m but have inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause into the deal.

Whilst the Brazilian enjoyed a fine first season in east London scoring 10 goals in 40 appearances his form swiftly deteriorated.

In the 19/20 season he only scored one goal in 28 games and the following campaign was sent to Porto on a year's loan.

Anderson's fortunes didn't improve in Portugal as he barely featured before returning to West Ham for pre-season training.