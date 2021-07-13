Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince Frederick, MD

Calvert Co. Economic Development to Host In-person Job Fair

By Calvert County Public Information Office
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSUen_0avilUcX00

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 13, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development will host an in-person job fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, located at 450 Solomons Island Road S. in Prince Frederick.

“We recognize that our businesses – and workers – are going through a challenging time right now as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle. “Workers are in short supply and many positions remain unfilled in an economy where our unemployment rate is well below 5%. But we also know many workers are seeking to transition to new positions with fresh opportunities. This will be the first in-person job fair the Department of Economic Development has hosted since 2018 and we are hopeful it results in many successful connections.”

Businesses seeking employees are encouraged to register online by Aug. 18, 2021, at www.eCalvert.com/2021EDJobFairBusReg . Confirmation and further instructions will be provided following registration. There is no charge for exhibiting businesses and lunch will be provided for up to two representatives from each participating business.

Hiring managers who are unable to participate in person may advertise available jobs on a board during the event, by forwarding their business name, contact information and titles of current job openings to tammy.bowen@calvertcountymd.gov .

Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early, be prepared to interview, and have ample copies of their resumes. There will be space available to fill out applications on-site and submit them directly to hiring managers.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com .

The post Calvert Co. Economic Development to Host In-person Job Fair appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prince Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Prince Frederick, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Job Fair#Calvert Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Prince Frederick, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Releases Midterm Report Focused on Covid-19 Relief and County Finances

Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County’s midterm progress report highlights the government’s successful Covid-19 health and safety response and its economic stability during a period ravaged by the pandemic. The report, released on July 22, 2021, covered the government action taken by several of its local agencies to stop the spread of Covid-19 and provided $8 […] The post Calvert County Releases Midterm Report Focused on Covid-19 Relief and County Finances appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Receives $1 Mil+ in Funding to Improve Well-Being of Maryland Youth and Families Through Local Management Boards

ANNAPOLIS, MD –Today, the Children and Youth Division of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet announced more than $18 million in statewide grant awards for FY22 to Maryland’s Local Management Boards. Local Management Boards are community-based organizations serving all 23 counties in Maryland, and Baltimore City, focused on improving outcomes for Maryland’s children and their families. Additionally, Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet will provide $1.4 million in funding to support Local Care Team Coordinators who ensure youth with intensive needs receive comprehensive support services.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board of Ed seeks ethic panel member for vacancy

La Plata, MD- The Board of Education of Charles County is looking for applications from county residents interested in serving on the Charles County Board of Education Ethics Panel. There is one opening on the five-member panel, and the selected applicant will begin a term immediately that expires on July 1, 2022.  The ethics panel […] The post Charles Co. Board of Ed seeks ethic panel member for vacancy appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
IndustryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Will Vaccine Mandates Become Prevalent In The Business Community?

With the Delta variant rapidly spreading, particularly among unvaccinated Americans, the question of vaccine mandates looms on the horizon. After all, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci recently expressed his support for local governments to increase such mandates for both schools and businesses. And in Europe, vaccine mandates are in full swing, with […] The post Will Vaccine Mandates Become Prevalent In The Business Community? appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s 32 American Job Centers Located Across the State Are Available to Serve Job Seekers and Businesses

BALTIMORE (July 19, 2021) – Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson today announced that the state’s 32 American Job Centers (AJCs), which served thousands of job seekers and businesses virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now reopening physical locations to provide in-person services. “At a time when so many Marylanders are seeking new […] The post Maryland’s 32 American Job Centers Located Across the State Are Available to Serve Job Seekers and Businesses appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BusinessPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bonnie Green Named Executive Director of The Patuxent Partnership

Lexington Park, MD (July 22, 2021) – The Patuxent Partnership is happy to announce the recent appointment of Ms. Bonnie M. Green, Executive Director of TPP, as a member of the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) Board of Advisors, commencing July 1, 2021. Ms. Green explains, “USMSM and its regional partners are expanding […] The post Bonnie Green Named Executive Director of The Patuxent Partnership appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AA County Executive Appoints Asha Smith as Equal Opportunity and Human Relations Officer

Annapolis, MD (July 19, 2021) Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the hiring of Asha Smith as Anne Arundel County’s new Equal Opportunity and Human Relations Officer.  “Asha Smith brings a wealth of equal employment knowledge and leadership to our team, including her key role in our school system’s response to the pandemic,” County Executive […] The post AA County Executive Appoints Asha Smith as Equal Opportunity and Human Relations Officer appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MSDE Secures $5 Million In Grant Funding To Improve Outcomes For Students With Disabilities

BALTIMORE, MD – (July 19, 2021) – In support of its mission to support educational equity and excellence for all students, the Maryland State Department of Education will invest $5 million in federal grant funds to enhance outcomes for students with disabilities. With a newly awarded State Personnel Development Grant (SPDG) by the U.S. Department of […] The post MSDE Secures $5 Million In Grant Funding To Improve Outcomes For Students With Disabilities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles, St. Mary’s Awarded Broadband Funding for Infrastructure

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced awards to expand broadband internet access to more than 12,000 households in 18 counties. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Office of Statewide Broadband (OSB), $29,472,131 in grant funding will support network infrastructure projects by local internet service providers that will provide connectivity to unserved […] The post Charles, St. Mary’s Awarded Broadband Funding for Infrastructure appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Department of Recreation and Parks Accepting Applications for School-Age Care Site Staff

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is now accepting applications for School-Age Care Site Directors, Lead Teachers, Inclusion Aides, and Substitute positions in our School Age Care Division. Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children in a formal setting and meet Maryland State Department of Education school-age care qualifications. Site Directors manage before and after school care programs in county elementary schools. Lead teachers are responsible to plan and implement activities for children attending our before and after […] The post St. Mary’s Department of Recreation and Parks Accepting Applications for School-Age Care Site Staff appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS Announces Administrative Appointments

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of July 21, 2021. The Board appointed Ms. Teresa Cox as Supervisor of Student Services and Special Programs, in the Department of Student Services.  Ms. Cox holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Loyola University and […] The post SMCPS Announces Administrative Appointments appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Study: Maryland Is The 15th Worst State For Starting A Business

Maryland is one of the wealthiest and most educated states in the nation, but it is one of the worst states for starting a business, according to a recent study. The WalletHub study was published on Tuesday. It said that Maryland ranked 35 out of 50 among the best states for starting a business. Texas was ranked […] The post Study: Maryland Is The 15th Worst State For Starting A Business appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Property Tax Challenge Program

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County seeks to stimulate and incentivize investment in commercial real property and has announced a new program to provide tax relief to commercial property owners. The Property Tax Challenge supports renovations, rehabilitation, and upgrades of commercial real property. Commercial property owners in challenged areas who invest at least 10% of the […] The post St. Mary’s County Property Tax Challenge Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Grants Gateway Open for FY23 Resilience and Restoration Funds

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the Grants Gateway application is open for local governments and organizations for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins July 1, 2022. Through this process, funding is available for projects that restore local waterways, increase communities’ resilience to climate change and storm impacts, strengthen local economies, develop the next generation of environmental stewards, and foster sustainable development and use of Maryland waterways with projects that benefit the general boating public.
La Plata, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Joins Other Colleges/Universities Across The Country For The COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has joined colleges and universities across the country to participate in the White House and U.S. Department of Education’s efforts to end the pandemic by signing up for the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. The goal is to have as many CSM students vaccinated by Sept. 1 as possible. CSM […] The post CSM Joins Other Colleges/Universities Across The Country For The COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AACo Board Of Education Member Candace C.W. Antwine Passes Away

Annapolis, MD- It is with overwhelming sadness that the Board of Education announces the death of Board Member Candace C.W. Antwine, who passed away on July 16, 2021. A U.S. Navy veteran, Ms. Antwine was elected to a six-year term representing District 1 on the Board of Education in November 2018 and took her oath […] The post AACo Board Of Education Member Candace C.W. Antwine Passes Away appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Small BusinessPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

How to Start Up a Small Business on a Budget

Now that the economy in Southern Maryland is finally starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the future is looking much more optimistic. As a result, aspiring entrepreneurs are probably thinking that this is a good time to start up their own small business. However, to set up a business, you need money first. This is a […] The post How to Start Up a Small Business on a Budget appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health, Department of Natural Resources remind Marylanders to observe wildlife from a safe distance

– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are today reminding Marylanders to observe wildlife from a safe distance and not to feed or pet wild animals. The reminder comes as MDH and DNR continue toreceive increased reports of captive wildlife situations in which residents attempt to care for or possess wild animals, which is recurringly common in spring and summer months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy