Calvert Co. Economic Development to Host In-person Job Fair

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 13, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development will host an in-person job fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, located at 450 Solomons Island Road S. in Prince Frederick.

“We recognize that our businesses – and workers – are going through a challenging time right now as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle. “Workers are in short supply and many positions remain unfilled in an economy where our unemployment rate is well below 5%. But we also know many workers are seeking to transition to new positions with fresh opportunities. This will be the first in-person job fair the Department of Economic Development has hosted since 2018 and we are hopeful it results in many successful connections.”

Businesses seeking employees are encouraged to register online by Aug. 18, 2021, at www.eCalvert.com/2021EDJobFairBusReg . Confirmation and further instructions will be provided following registration. There is no charge for exhibiting businesses and lunch will be provided for up to two representatives from each participating business.

Hiring managers who are unable to participate in person may advertise available jobs on a board during the event, by forwarding their business name, contact information and titles of current job openings to tammy.bowen@calvertcountymd.gov .

Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early, be prepared to interview, and have ample copies of their resumes. There will be space available to fill out applications on-site and submit them directly to hiring managers.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com .

