Lusby Resident Wins $50K on Deluxe Crossword Scratch Off

By Maryland Lottery
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 12 days ago
A Calvert County master painter who usually beautifies yachts put down his roller and brush recently to visit Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Wilford Brown is a man of few words but the big winner was all smiles while claiming his $50,000 top prize on a Deluxe Crossword 6 th Edition scratch-off.

Painter Wilford Brown of Lusby plans to share his $50,000 prize with his six grandchildren when they are older.

“I began playing the Maryland Lottery last year,” Wilford said, with his daughter by his side, “and since then I have had two big wins.”

The 62-year-old won $5,000 playing Pick 4 in 2020. This time around, his luck was even greater. First, the grandfather of six bought a $20 instant ticket, won $100 and cashed it in. He then used the funds to buy the $5 crossword scratch-off that carried the $50,000 prize!

Wilford plans to continue his 40-year painting career and will eventually share the money from his big win with his grandchildren.

Our big instant ticket winner isn’t the only one with something to celebrate. Wilford bought his winning scratch-off at Southern Liquors, located at 13318 H G Truman Drive in Solomons. For selling a top-prize winning scratch-off, the Calvert County retailer earned a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

He found the first top prize in the $5 $50,000 Deluxe Crossword 6 th Edition scratch-off, which launched in June. Players have a chance to win prizes from $5 to $50,000. The scratch-off has eight more $50,000 top prizes remaining along with 16 unclaimed $10,000 prizes.

The post Lusby Resident Wins $50K on Deluxe Crossword Scratch Off appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

