Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

5. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

6. Igniting the American Revolution by Derek W. Beck, narrated by Jonathan Davis (Recorded Books)

7. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

8. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, performed by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

9. Speechless by Michael Knowles, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing)

10. How I Saved the World by Jesse Watters, narrated by Larry Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller, narrated by Nan McNamara (Penguin Audio)

4. A Thin Disguise by Catherine Bybee, narrated by Lori Prince and Joe Arden (Brilliance Audio)

5. The Martian by Andy Weir, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, narrated by Carey Mulligan (Penguin Audio)

7. The Hope Chest by Carolyn Brown, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Brilliance Audio)

8. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

9. Last Day by Luanne Rice, narrated by Nicol Zanzarella (Brilliance Audio)

10. Falling by T.J. Newman, narrated by Steven Weber (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
284K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wil Wheaton
Person
Aidan Gillen
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Michael Pollan
Person
Laura Dave
Person
Luanne Rice
Person
Matt Haig
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Andy Weir
Person
Sun Tzu
Person
Gregg Olsen
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Julia Whelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audiobooks#Penguin#Art#Macmillan Audio#Brilliance Audio#Blackstone Audio#Blackstone Publishing#Simon Schuster Audio#The Paper Palace#Martian#Audible Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesVulture

7 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

The audiobook category is expanding every day, and I certainly can’t listen to everything. The goal of this monthly column is to steer you toward audiobooks that I hope will provide the best experiences, pop-culture value, and something to talk about on your next Zoom. Trejo: My Life of Crime,...
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking. 2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine. 3. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid,...
Books & LiteratureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bestselling Books: 07/25/2021

1. “Such A Quiet Place” by Megan Miranda, Simon & Schuster, $26.99. 2. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $28.99. 3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26. Paperback Fiction. 1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16. 2. “The Scourge of Captain Seavey: The...
Books & LiteratureRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

* Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 2. “Any Way the Wind Blows Signed Edition (Simon Snow 3),”. 3. “The Girl from the Sea,” Molly Knox Ostertag. 4. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” Jeff Kinney. 5. “Kiki Kallira Breaks a Kingdom,” Sangu Mandanna. 6. “Rocks and...
Books & Literaturemomtrends.com

The Hottest Audiobooks of Summer

With summer road trips on the horizon, the best laid plans should include some type of literary entertainment. If you'd rather hear less of "are we there yet?" and more "just another chapter, please"check out the latest audiobooks. The Hottest Audiobooks of Summer. A quick trip to your local library...
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

7 Great Audiobooks for Long Drives, as Recommended by Vogue Editors

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Summer is road-trip season; the time to fill up your trunk, roll down your windows, and have a bit of an adventure. Yet the problem of making untold hours in the car actually fun is a persistent one. Music helps, of course, as do games—but nothing can entertain and edify quite like a good audiobook. (There’s a reason that books on tape were such a thing!) Whether you’re in the market for a twisty thriller or a moving biography; a collection of uproariously funny essays or a steamy new novel, here are seven books to enjoy on your way to wherever it is you may be going.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Robert Redford's Wife?

Robert Redford is a famous American actor, known for his leading roles in movies such as "The Great Gatsby" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Redford was a prominent heartthrob among women in the 60s and 70s, despite being married to Lola Van Wagenen at the peak of his on-screen success.
EntertainmentClayton County Register

Audiobooks available now through August 4 using SYNC program

SYNC is a free summer audiobook program for teens age 13 and older. Running through August 4 of this year, SYNC gives participants two thematically paired audiobooks each week. To participate in the SYNC program, register with an email at audiobooksync.com. Follow the instructions to download and set up the Sora app by Overdrive. Titles, once loaded into the app, are available indefinitely. Each title pair is available Thursday through the following Wednesday.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg, Danielle Deadwyler to Star in Movie About Emmett Till’s Mother Directed by Chinonye Chukwu

Whoopi Goldberg and Danielle Deadwyler will star in Chinonye Chukwu’s upcoming film “Till,” about Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight for justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Louis Till. Deadwyler will portray Mamie Till-Mobley, while Goldberg is set to play Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan. Goldberg will also serve as a producer on the project, for MGM’s Orion Pictures, alongside Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Thomas K. Levine, Michael JP Reilly and Frederick Zollo. “We have waited a very long time to bring this historically necessary important film to people,” Goldberg said. “And as we watch the repression of American History when it comes to people of...
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

Audible Announces ‘The Sandman: Act II’ Cast; Regé-Jean Page, Jeffrey Wright, Michael Sheen & More

Today Audible Inc. announced the powerhouse cast and premiere date of the much-anticipated second installment of the New York Times best-selling, multi-part original audio drama series, The Sandman with, The Sandman: Act II. The exclusive audio series will continue to adapt the New York Times best-selling graphic novel series, The Sandman. The Neil Gaiman penned and DC published novel is set to debut on September 22, 2021 on Audible. The first installment will be made available for free on Audible, Amazon Music, and through Alexa enabled devices this summer.
Books & Literatureinsideedition.com

5 Beach Audiobooks to Listen to This Summer Vacation

Sit back and turn the volume up, you are about to tune into some summer reads that people have been talking about. We can't listen to everything out there, but everyone has to start somewhere. To take the pressure off, we've compiled a selection of books that offer the perfect...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Win an Elizabeth Strout Book Bundle!

This giveaway is sponsored by Random House. Win a Shelf of Elizabeth Strout: The Lucy Barton Collection. Great news for Olive Kitteridge and Lucy Barton fans: Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout has a brand-new monthly newsletter full of moving personal stories, updates on her books, and lots more! Sign up and enter for a chance to win one (1) of five (5) Lucy Barton collections, including My Name Is Lucy Barton, Anything Is Possible, and an early galley of Strout’s upcoming novel Oh William! (out October 19). Each winner will receive all three books.
Books & LiteratureMarie Claire

Julianna Margulies Reveals Her Favorite Authors in 'Shelf Portrait'

Julianna Margulies, actress and author of the newly-released memoir Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life, has an eclectic book collection throughout her home, as seen in Marie Claire’s latest episode of Shelf Portrait, in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries. In the video, Margulies shares that...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Kristen Radtke: How Do You Turn a Graphic Novel Into a Compelling Audiobook?

In recent years I have grown to love audiobooks; I might love listening to an audiobook just as much—or sometimes even more—than reading a book on the page in front of me. I spend a great deal of time listening to them while I draw my own books, books that will mostly never become audiobooks themselves, because graphic novels usually aren’t something to be read out loud in the way prose novels are. If images are often the propeller of a story, how does one create an audio version without writing an entirely different narrated project? Film and TV often features audio descriptions for blind and visual impaired audiences, introducing an additional narrator, a disembodied voice who describes what’s happening in the scene between character’s dialogue. But an audiobook with a single narrator and no sound effects presents a different set of limitations.
U.S. PoliticsMovieWeb

The First Lady Series Recruits Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt

Kiefer Sutherland is getting political for his next big role as a former president of the United States. The veteran actor, who previously played a man who becomes the president in Designated Survivor, has been tapped to play President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime's upcoming anthology series The First Lady. Aaron Cooley created the series and will also write several of the episodes as well.
Books & LiteratureWired

‘Romeo and Juliet’ Needs More Zombies

Over the past three decades Scott Edelman has published more than a dozen short stories that pay tribute to his literary heroes, including John Steinbeck, Edgar Allan Poe, and Ray Bradbury. Edelman recently collected those stories in the book Tell Me Like You Done Before. “I had enough stories, I...
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

Octavia Butler and the Pimply, Pompous Publisher

SCIENCE FICTION WRITER Octavia Estelle Butler, who passed away 15 years ago, would have celebrated her 74th birthday on June 22 of this year. She was a prolific author of 15 novels and the first science fiction writer to receive the MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant.” I knew Octavia when I was a teenager. Although my behavior with her was appalling at times, the result of our brief interaction turned out to be more meaningful and enduring than I could have imagined.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘The First Lady’: Ellen Burstyn, Eliza Scanlen, Cailee Spaeny To Recur On Showtime Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime is round out casting for the Roosevelt family on its upcoming anthology series The First Lady. Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Ellen Burstyn, (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore), Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) and Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) are set for recurring roles on the series starring Viola Davis — who also executive produces — Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Cathy Schulman serves as showrunner. Susanne Bier (The Undoing) will direct and executive produce.
Books & Literatureyounghollywood.com

All The Books Read by Audrey Hope So Far In HBO Max’s "Gossip Girl"!

Audrey Hope, played by Emily Alyn Lind, is quickly becoming everyone's favorite Upper East Sider in HBO Max’s "Gossip Girl" reboot! She has a radiant Blair Waldorf energy with her classy fashion and sassy personality, and she also has GREAT taste in books. Audrey is less interested in power or drama than Miss Blair and more interested in living life and enjoying literature!

Comments / 0

Community Policy