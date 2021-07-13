St. Paul football wraps up youth camp

NORWALK — The sight never gets old.

“They are always full of energy and excited to be here, which in turn makes it fun for us,” St. Paul football head coach John Livengood said on Tuesday following the completion of another youth camp.

The two-day camp featured 54 kids grades 5-8 at Norwalk Catholic Schools at Contractors Stadium at the Warren Whitney Athletic Complex.

“The kids were excited to be around the high school players and be on the game field,” Livengood said. “They bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Even during school when I walk by an elementary physical education class — it’s a different environment. They like being let loose to run around and have some fun.”

A year ago, as COVID-19 protocols wrecked havoc on all functions, there was no youth camp or a season for the fifth and sixth grade football programs at NCS. The program kept things in-house with four weeks of fundamentals and internal scrimmages in 2020.

“Getting the kids out here again was great,” Livengood said. “There were a lot of new fifth graders, a big class of kids. The interactions between our varsity coaches and varsity players, the junior high coaches and youth coaches and the little kids — that was great. It’s great for them to be on the field and our varsity kids did a great job instructing drills.

“I know it’s neat for the younger kids to work with the high school kids,” he added. “We try to incorporate that in our weight room with a lot of junior high kids in there lifting and working out with the varsity kids, too. Having that happen right now is a great thing.”

As far as the four hours of instruction, Livengood said it was fundamentals only, without learning any plays for offense or defense.

“It’s a building block to learn that basic fundamentals,” he said. “Starting with stance and lead steps, how to take a handoff and how to throw and catch a football. It’s a building block for their season as they get ready to start practices next month.

“They now have that basic building block, but it’s also how you do agilities, proper stretching — all those types of things that we teach kids to get a head start for the future.”

The camp also put the high school program on the backstretch before practices begin. The 2021 season will start the earliest it ever has in Ohio because of the expanded playoffs, with St. Paul hosting Huron in Week 1 on Aug. 21.

That also means 25 days from Tuesday, the Flyers are already scrimmaging Keystone at 12 p.m. on Aug. 7 at home.

“We install a lot during the summer, but we do a formal install of our plays once practices start,” Livengood said. “Now you’ve got five days of practice and then you’re scrimmaging, and that’s a fast turnaround. It’s coming fast. Everything has been sped up.”

Livengood noted that the Flyers will already be preparing for their third game of the season when school begins on Aug. 31.

“That’s something that will be very different,” he said. “But at the same time, three weeks of two-a-day practices is also almost too much, so we try to balance that. Everyone is in the same situation.”

During a pair of 7-on-7 passing scrimmages later this month vs. Edison and Buckeye Central, St. Paul will continue to install various offensive and defensive packages during those and other camp days remaining.

“We create that basic foundation and stress to the kids to retain the information,” Livengood said. “You build toward the start of practices, then we’re refining the information by then is the hope.”