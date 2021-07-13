Cancel
The 36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards 2021 Winners & Honors

allaccess.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 36th Annual STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS will air on BET,BET HER, and BET GOSPEL on SUNDAY, AUGUST 1st at 8p (ET). TYE TRIBBETT and JEKALYN CARR hosted the evening recently (7/10) taped live at the SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER in NASHVILLE. Highlights on the evening include THE CLARK SISTERS receiving...

www.allaccess.com

Religiontribuneledgernews.com

Pastor wins three Stellar Awards, including artist of the year

The Rev. Mike McClure Jr., pastor of the Rock City Church in Birmingham and a musician popularly known nationwide as “Pastor Mike Jr.,” won three Stellar Awards over the weekend. McClure, who was nominated in seven categories, won artist of the year; urban/inspirational single or performance of the year for...
Musicshorefire.com

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland To Be Released September 21

Written By Grammy-Nominated Gospel Historian Robert Marovich With A Foreword By Kirk Franklin. Today, Malaco Records announces the September 21 publication of The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland, a stunning reflection on the unparalleled artistry and towering influence of the Gospel giant. Written by Grammy Award-nominated historian Robert Marovich (The Gospel According To Malaco) with a foreword by Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin, The King Of Gospel Music traces James Cleveland’s evolution as he boldly incorporated the modern musical conventions of soul, pop, and jazz into worship music and became a star and beacon to aspiring Gospel singers everywhere.
Nashville, TNthechristianbeat.org

RCA Inspiration Celebrates Four Wins And Powerful Performances At The 36th Annual Stellar Awards

RCA Inspiration celebrated four wins and a night of powerful performances as the 36th Annual Stellar Awards returned big with a live show taped in Nashville, TN on July 10th. Hailed as the greatest night in Gospel music, this year’s Stellar Awards brought together a luminous, joyful evening of inspiration, with four wins announced for hit releases from Kierra Sheard-Kelly and Donnie McClurkin. The Stellar Awards weekend also featured appearances from Hezekiah Walker, Kirk Franklin, Mali Music, and DOE.
Musicjacksonvillefreepress.com

The 36th Annual Stellar Group Musical Awards Dream in Black Rouses audience with Dynamic Performance, Tributes and More

From info@cr8agency.com: The Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebrated its 36th year honoring excellence in gospel music, featuring soul-stirring performances that will awe audiences who love sounds of inspiration. Hosted by gospel chart-toppers Jekalyn Carr and Tye Tribbett, this year’s ceremony showcased an eclectic mix of gospel legends and industry standard-bearers along with the unstoppable force of young, contemporary artists who are spreading the good news in new ways. The annual celebration, set to premiere Sunday, August 1st at 8PM ET/PT on BET, underscored the power of artists who boldly proclaim a Christ-centered identity, represent the unique sounds of their region, and display the rich diversity filling gospel music with a healing and uplifting energy that reaches the masses.
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Maverick City Music Earn New Artist Of The Year & Album Of The Year At 2021 Stellar Awards

Congratulations to Maverick City Music, who took home New Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year at the 2021 Stellar Awards for the 2020 release of Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1. Between Maverick City Music and all of its artists, the Billboard No.1 collective garnered 11 Stellar Award nominations. The gospel event of the year, the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, will air on BET on Sunday, August 1st, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Gospel legend Tye Tribbett and multiple Stellar Award winner Jekalyn Carr will host the highly-anticipated event, which will feature inspirational performances from the genre’s most celebrated artists.
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Grammy Award Winner Sharon Isbin to Perform Live at Aspen Music Festival Aug 5

Multiple Grammy Award winner Sharon Isbin, recently recognized as the 2020 Instrumentalist of the Year by Musical America will appear in recital on August 5 at 7:00pm at the Aspen Music Festival’s Benedict Music Tent. Tickets are $75 and available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10685959. The 75 minute program with no intermission will include works by Villa-Lobos, Leo Brouwer, Tárrega, Lauro, Montaña and Barrios Mangoré.
Musickwbu.org

Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments - Walter Hawkins

Walter Hawkins brings the whole band together on the legendary two-LP live set, The Hawkins Family from 1980. Click to listen to this episode. Click the title above to read along. Listen to this week's featured song. Welcome to Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments. I’m Robert Darden. As more and...
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

2021 Imadjinn Awards Winners

WINNER (TIE): High Mountain Hunters, William Alan Webb (Seventh Seal) WINNER (TIE): Hope’s Game, Mick Williams (Hydra) The Second Star, Alma Alexander (Crossroad) Storm Shattered, Patrick Dugan (Falstaff) Best Fantasy Novel. WINNER: The Watchers of Moniah, Barbara V. Evers (New Mythology) Curling Vines & Crimson Trades, Kellie Doherty (Desert Palm)
Musicpraisedc.com

Youngest Host In Stellar History Jekalyn Carr Wins Two More Stellar Awards

JULY 12, 2021 (Nashville TN) — Multiple award winner Jekalyn Carr took the stage last Friday at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, wowing the crowd with custom couture as she co-hosted the 36th Annual Stellar Awards for the first time. Carr, who stunned the audience in five custom looks...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Honoring music legend in Salem

The 4th annual Freed Fest was held this weekend in Salem. The Salem Second Saturday event featured various activities including musicians and dancing. Alan Freed was a 1940 Salem High School graduate who went on to fame in the music industry. He was the creator of the phrase “rock n’ roll.” He was among the inaugural class in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. SAbove photo, 12-year-old Josh Pennington of Lisbon sang and played his ukulele during open mic at the Salem Music Centre. He will be a seventh-grader at.
Costa Mesa, CAallaccess.com

Lionsgate Releases Official Trailer For The Jesus Music Movie

It's the untold story of a musical movement that inspired millions. JESUS music came from AMERICA’s 1960s counterculture movement to become a worldwide phenomenon. THE JESUS MUSIC documentary shows the journey from CALVARY CHAPEL in COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA all of the way to the multibillion-dollar industry of Contemporary Christian Music today.
Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Legendary Mpls. producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis discuss new album, legacy

As one of music’s most decorated songwriting and production teams, there are few things left for Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to accomplish within their illustrious career. While their musical impact has spanned decades thanks to the hits they’ve produced for the likes of Alexander O’Neal, New Edition, and Janet Jackson, crafting an album for themselves has been nothing short of an afterthought.
Moviescititour.com

AWARD WINNERS COME TO BROADWAY

Tony and Emmy Award winner LaChanze (“The Color Purple”) will star in the Broadway premiere of “Trouble in Mind” by Alice Childress, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, which will begin preview performances at the Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre (227 West. 42nd Street). The long-awaited show will begin performances on Friday, October 29 and open officially on Thursday, November 18. For tickets and information, visit www.roundabouttheatre.org.
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Gospel Music Association Adds Five New Members to Board of Directors

Nashville, TN (July 13, 2021) The Gospel Music Association is pleased to announce the addition of five new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the GMA Board is Terry Hemmings / Provident Entertainment, Al Skop / SiriusXM, Tia Smith / talentedSOL Productions , Johnny Rays / Hillsong Music and Bryant Scott / TYSCOT Records. Re-elected members include Demetrus Alexander / Compassion International, Howard Gentry / Metropolitan Government of Nashville, Ed Harper / The Harper Agency, Eric Eitel / MediaShout, Mike Snider / William Morris Entertainment, Wendy Miller DeGolia / Cantinas Arts Foundation, Chris Estes / Maverick City Music and Mike Chandler / Rejoice! Musical Soul Food. The goal in adding and re-electing these esteemed professionals is to continue the GMA’s goal to Expose, Promote and Celebrate the Gospel through music.
