The 36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards 2021 Winners & Honors

Nashville, TN (July 13, 2021) The Gospel Music Association is pleased to announce the addition of five new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the GMA Board is Terry Hemmings / Provident Entertainment, Al Skop / SiriusXM, Tia Smith / talentedSOL Productions , Johnny Rays / Hillsong Music and Bryant Scott / TYSCOT Records. Re-elected members include Demetrus Alexander / Compassion International, Howard Gentry / Metropolitan Government of Nashville, Ed Harper / The Harper Agency, Eric Eitel / MediaShout, Mike Snider / William Morris Entertainment, Wendy Miller DeGolia / Cantinas Arts Foundation, Chris Estes / Maverick City Music and Mike Chandler / Rejoice! Musical Soul Food. The goal in adding and re-electing these esteemed professionals is to continue the GMA’s goal to Expose, Promote and Celebrate the Gospel through music.
