Warren, ME

Officer files suit against Department of Corrections

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

WARREN, Maine (AP) — A Maine corrections officer has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections in U.S. District Court alleging sex and sexual orientation discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Autumn Dinsmore, 26, works at both Maine State Prison and the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren and is seeking unspecified damages and a change in the culture within the department, Bangor Daily News reported.

A spokesperson for the Maine attorney general’s office, which will defend the department, declined to comment.

The lawsuit was filed after the Maine Human Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that the department engaged in unlawful sex discrimination and created a sex-based hostile work environment.

A report by a Maine Human Rights Commission investigator found that the department “knew or should have known about the harassment” Dinsmore suffered “and did nothing to stop it.” The department contributed to the hostile environment by disciplining Dinsmore more harshly than her male coworkers, the report said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

