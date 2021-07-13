Glory 78 'Badr vs Wrzosek' Officially Announced

Thanh Le anticipates that he might be back this fall. At last year’s One: Inside the Matrix event, Le (12-2, 4-0 One) became the One Championship featherweight king. Le put on a surgical performance that allowed him to stop former titleholder Martin Nguyen at 2:19 of the third stanza. Unfortunately for Le, he also broke his finger in that fight and he has been healing since. However, he looks forward to his return inside the caged circle, especially since he wants to face lightweight champion Christian Lee -- who is still ranked No. 2 at featherweight.