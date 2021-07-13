Glory 78 'Badr vs Wrzosek' Officially Announced

Cancel
Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) -- GLORY 78: Badr vs. Wrzosek takes place Saturday, September 4 and is headlined by heavyweight kickboxing legend Badr Hari, who will meet rising prospect Arkadiusz Wrzosek in a three-round bout. In the GLORY 78 co-main event, Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov will rematch for the light heavyweight title. The two previously fought in January, where Pereira edged Vakhitov via split decision on the judges’ scorecards, a result that sparked controversy around the kickboxing community.

