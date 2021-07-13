Cancel
Phoenix moves up on CBRE's 2021 national Scoring Tech Talent report

By Andy Blye
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year CBRE ranks the top 50 tech talent markets in North America in its Scoring Tech Talent report and this year Phoenix jumped up a spot. See what else the report had to say, including concerns about the region's "brain drain."

Arizona Stateazbigmedia.com

Phoenix leads rapid growth in Arizona’s tech sector through 2021

Phoenix is leading rapid growth in Arizona’s tech sector through 2021. Indeed, Phoenix has become one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech hot spots. According to recent data, software job growth throughout the city has risen over 30% within the last 10 years. This is almost 10% faster than the national average. Undoubtedly, software development companies need to know what is fueling this city-wide growth. This way, they can adopt the top programming practices, tools, and frameworks to expand with the market. Of course, they can also better understand which industries are driving the boom in the technology sector. Read on to learn about how Phoenix is leading rapid growth in Arizona’s tech sector through 2021.
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Report: Phoenix outpaces nation in construction cost increases

The United States experienced the largest quarter-to-quarter increase in construction costs from the first quarter of 2021 to the second, according to Rider Levett Bucknall’s quarterly cost report, which has been studying changes in construction costs for about 20 years. As a whole, the U.S. saw a 2.9% increase in...
Tucson, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Named Top City for Tech Talent Growth, Ranking #9 on CBRE’s Annual List of Up-and-Coming Tech Markets

Tucson ranked ninth on CBRE’s list of up-and-coming North American tech-talent markets on CBRE’s annual Scoring Tech Talent report, which analyzes 75 U.S. and Canadian markets according to their ability to attract and grow tech talent. Tucson’s total tech employment has grown by 47 percent in the past five years and its tech wages increased by 13 percent.
Axios

Where the tech talent pool is growing

There are emerging hubs all over the U.S. and Canada pulling tech talent away from the superstar cities — but the tech centers are holding onto their dominance, according to a new analysis from the commercial real estate firm CBRE. The big picture: The pandemic has pushed millions of people...
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

CBRE Denver Office MarketView Q2 : Leasing Activity Improves as Tenant Demand Picks Up

According to CBRE’s research report, Denver Office MarketView Q2 2021, the Denver office market exhibited encouraging fundamentals in Q2 2021, posting negative direct net absorption of 430,422 sq. ft. This marks the fifth straight quarter of negative absorption, although this figure has vastly improved upon last quarter’s negative 1.1 million sq. ft. absorbed. Class B office properties were the catalyst for this quarter’s change, recording approximately 336,000 sq. ft. of negative net absorption.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas developer aims for new line of rentals in hot market

After packing the Las Vegas Valley with apartment complexes, a local developer is venturing into a growing area of the rental business: newly built single-family houses. The Calida Group has drawn up plans for two projects totaling around 450 rental homes in Henderson’s Cadence community, city records show. Most of...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Las Vegas non-profit helping local vets buy homes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the Las Vegas real estate market remains tight, a local non-profit is stepping up its efforts to help military veterans achieve homeownership, and reach the American dream they fought to protect. The Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, or VAREP, offers training and education for...
Businesschatsports.com

Gen.G expands PUMA partnership

Multinational esports organisation Gen.G has announced a worldwide expansion of its partnership with global sportswear brand PUMA. As a part of the deal, PUMA will become the official jersey partner of Gen.G’s pro teams and creators, this includes Gen.G’s VALORANT players and creators in North America. The original partnership only included the organisation’s South Korean activities.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Investors buying large numbers of homes in Las Vegas

Investors have been snapping up homes across the U.S. during the current buying binge, though one market in particular has seen the biggest jump in deals: Southern Nevada. Residential real estate investors acquired 3,043 homes in the Las Vegas area in the second quarter, up 279.4 percent from the same period last year when sales overall dropped in the early months of the pandemic, according to a new report from listing site Redfin.
Las Vegas, NVnevadabusiness.com

CALV partners with CompStak to better serve its members

LAS VEGAS – Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) has partnered with commercial real estate data provider CompStak to provide new benefits to its members. The partnership provides CALV members with benefits and discounts across CompStak’s proprietary data platforms. CompStak is an analytics platform offering real estate market information utilized by a network of more than 30,000 commercial real estate professionals nationwide.
Beauty & FashionBusiness Wire

Hudson’s Bay Rallies Behind Team Canada as They Gear up to

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Team Canada’s official Flag Bearers took proud, confident strides in bringing our country together as they marched in the Parade of Nation’s representing all of Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. Dressed in the official Opening Ceremony uniform, designed by Hudson’s Bay, the Flag Bearers, Miranda Ayim and Nathan Hirayama, represented the thread weaving the fabric of Team Canada’s spirit together in the highly anticipated ceremony that introduced Canada on the Olympic world stage for the first time in three years.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

GMH and CBRE Global Investors Team Up for Student Investments

GMH Communities and CBRE Global Investors fund have entered into a programmatic joint venture to acquire existing core and value-add student housing assets for GMH’s Student Living vertical in specific markets across the US. In the first phase of the partnership, the venture will acquire and reposition student housing communities...
EconomyCNBC

CBRE on the outlook for China's property developers

Many of China's top listed property developers have been moving toward a healthier balance sheet in the last year or so, says Henry Chin of real estate services firm CBRE. He expects more developers to sell down their non-core assets to pay back debt.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

TSMC timeline moves on for north Phoenix facility

A 15-hour flight to Taipei in October 2019 helped jump start a process that led Phoenix officials to land a Taiwanese semiconductor company. On Oct. 17, 2019, city of Phoenix officials left Sky Harbor International Airport and traveled to Taiwan to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Phoenix and Taipei that began in 1979.

