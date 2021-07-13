Nebo man accused of choking woman, crashing car & fighting officers
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from McDowell County is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting multiple people, including authorities. Officials say Deputy Kyle Gibson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Adam Winegardner, 29, of Nebo, with assault by strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and assault on a government official or employee.wlos.com
