Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Funeral director who let bodies decay suspended indefinitely

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The Maine Board of Funeral Services decided at a hearing Tuesday to indefinitely suspend the license of a funeral director who let 11 bodies decay in the basement of his company’s building.

The decision was part of a consent decree offered by the attorney general and the attorney representing Kenneth Kincer, WMTW-TV reported.

Investigators found that Kincer stored the bodies in the basement of Affordable Cremation Solutions between April and May.

The board also indefinitely suspended the license of the funeral home. It had previously suspended both Kincer and the company’s licenses for 30 days.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
284K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Director#Decay#Attorney General#Consent Decree#Ap#Wmtw Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lewiston, MEmainepublic.org

State Board To Consider Suspending Lewiston Funeral Home License Indefinitely

This week, the Maine Board of Funeral Services will consider a Consent Agreement that would indefinitely suspend the license of a Lewiston funeral home that's been determined to post a public health threat. A state investigator discovered a dozen bodies stored in unrefrigerated conditions at Affordable Cremation Solution in June.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Courtroom erupts in chaos after ex-officer gets plea deal in 2018 death

Andrew Delke will likely serve half of a three-year sentence for killing Daniel Hambrick. The mother of a Black man fatally shot by a white former Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern Friday as she begged a judge not to accept a plea deal she says was struck in secret without her knowledge, a chaotic scene that briefly delayed the hearing before the judge accepted the agreement.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

White police officer who was filmed 'beating' black suspect while arresting him for driving while disqualified faces probe by watchdog

This is the shocking moment a white police officer appears to beat a black suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and without insurance in Wales. Children can be heard screaming in horror as the man was detained by the 'heavy-handed' police officer at a property in Newport at around 5pm on Friday.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Voice

Judge's 'Racist' Words Cut 10 Years Off Area's Man Prison Sentence

An area man had 10 years shaved off his prison sentence after a panel of appeals judges ruled against the presiding judge for making racists comments during sentencing. Retired Judge Frank Labuda’s remarks at Angelo Johnson’s 2018 sentencing for burglary in Sullivan County were slammed by the appellate panel as being an outrageous 19th-century racist ideology that claimed that Blacks were inferior because they had smaller brains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy