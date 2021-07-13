Two suits on state capital gains tax joined in Douglas County court
WATERVILLE — Two lawsuits opposing Washington’s new capital gains tax are now one. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ordered both cases challenging the tax law consolidated into a single suit today in a Superior Court hearing. However, he’s still being asked to rule on whether the case should be moved to Thurston County, or even be dismissed altogether. Those issues will be decided after a future hearing.www.ncwlife.com
