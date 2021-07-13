Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, WA

Two suits on state capital gains tax joined in Douglas County court

By Jefferson Robbins
ncwlife.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERVILLE — Two lawsuits opposing Washington’s new capital gains tax are now one. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ordered both cases challenging the tax law consolidated into a single suit today in a Superior Court hearing. However, he’s still being asked to rule on whether the case should be moved to Thurston County, or even be dismissed altogether. Those issues will be decided after a future hearing.

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Waterville, WA
Douglas County, WA
Government
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Freeland, WA
State
Washington State
County
Douglas County, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Stocks And Bonds#Tax Law#Superior Court#Washingtonians#Freedom Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy