Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Commission to consider 40-year building inspections

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iT7PE_0avikFWF00

On Wednesday's county commission agenda, you'll see a recently added item: Direct staff to bring back to the BOCC a report on possible implementation of a recertification process to audit buildings, modeled after Broward and/or Miami-Dade Counties' 40-Year Building Safety Inspection Programs.

What does this mean? Hillsborough County is looking to implement a policy that would impact buildings that are 40 years and older by mandating inspections.

In Florida, only two counties currently have such policies in place; Miami-Dade and Broward. The policy would require buildings to be inspected once they hit 40 years, and each decade after that.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman is looking to bring that same policy to the Tampa Bay area. In Miami, if property owners do not comply, they face charges of up to $10,510.

Overman said she recently met with county commissioners from across the state, shortly after the Surfside condo collapse. She said that tragedy is the reason she is proposing this ordinance for her county.

The proposal will be introduced during the July 14 county commission meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. The meeting will be live-streamed here.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

Comments / 1

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Weather#Bocc#Capitol Riot Protestors#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy