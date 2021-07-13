Cancel
Malibu, CA

As 10th Brushfire Smolders, City Council Says We Have Crisis, Let's Form A Commission, Then Go On Vacation

Malibu Times
 12 days ago

The Malibu city council agreed Monday night to form a commission - this week - for help guide it set policy on dealing with homeless persons. This comes the same night that fire officials said there is an extensive homeless camp in tuna Canyon, where Friday's accidental fire is still smoldering. But the council members delayed appointing people to sit on the commission, and is nowhere close to making any actual decisions.

