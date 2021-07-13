Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Don Cheadle Shrugs at His Emmy Nod for 95-Second Falcon and Winter Soldier Scene: 'I Don't Really Get It Either'

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere inside his high-tech armor, War Machine is shrugging. Don Cheadle echoed many an awards-show aficionado on Tuesday by puzzling over his Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama category, for a 95-second scene in the first episode of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (where he reprised his MCU role as Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes).

tvline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney B. Vance
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Carl Weathers
Person
Charles Dance
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcon#War Machine#Disney#Pov#American#Academy Award#Lovecraft Country#Winter Soldier S#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Don Cheadle Is Confused About His Emmy Nomination

Don Cheadle’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for his role as Colonel James Rhodes/War Machine in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems to have gotten some hate online. The actor took to Twitter to address his Emmy nom in episode “New World Order” of...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Don Cheadle has the best response to fan confusion over his Emmy nod for a 98-second cameo

Don Cheadle has responded after receiving an unexpected Emmy nomination for a 98-second cameo.The actor was one of many to be named as a nominee for the 2021 Emmy Awards during a live broadcast yesterday (13 July).Cheadle was feted with a nod in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for his appearance in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – which lasted a total of 98 seconds.The Hotel Rwanda star responded to the news on social media and appeared to be as surprised as everyone else.He tweeted: “Thanks, well wishers. Sorry, haters. Agreed, [shrugging emoji]ers....
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Marvel/Disney+ Series Breakthrough At Primetime Emmys With 28 Combined Noms For ‘WandaVision’ & ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe in its first outing on Disney+ exploded at the Primetime Emmys with a total 28 Primetime Emmy nominations; the bulk of that going to WandaVision. In total, WandaVision scored 23 noms to Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s five nominations. Wandvision scored an Outstanding Limited Series nomination, and Best Actor and Actress Limited Series noms respectively for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Don Cheadle doesn’t understand why he was nominated for the 2021 Emmys

The nominees for the 2021 Emmys were announced on Tuesday. One of them is Don Cheadle, who doesn’t understand much why he was nominated. As every time the nominees for the 2021 Emmys are announced, it is possible that a scandal will be generated in the networks. Last Tuesday the titles and interpreters who are candidates to carry the important award were announced, and within the list we can find Don Cheadle. The actor had a fairly short cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and for that he was nominated.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Danny Ramirez To Produce & Star In Thriller ‘To Die Sane’

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) has signed on to produce and star in thriller To Die Sane. The genre pic centers on a brutally effective Mexican-American ICE agent who becomes increasingly paranoid and unhinged after a detained, young immigrant commits suicide and his fellow agents fall victim one by one to El Cuco, the mythic child-snatching figure of Latino lore.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Black Widow & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Missed Opportunities

Black Widow opened in theaters and on Disney+ and it made a bunch of money, and fans seem overall pleased with it. As I personally sat there and watched it with my family, about a half-hour in, I turned to them and said "This sucks". The pacing of the film was all over the place and you can tell that Cate Shortland deeply cared for the characters and the story, but had to cram a bunch of truncated story scenes together to get to the action. It felt like she had to hold back where she wanted to let loose with the story. When Florence Pugh enters the fray, the film picks up and I was on board by the end, but as I was sitting there watching it dawned on me: Black Widow would have been a killer Disney+ show.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Don Cheadle Reveals Armor Wars Isn’t Shooting Until Next Year

So far, all we know about Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming series Armor Wars is that Don Cheadle will finally take center stage as the main character of his own project, it’ll be loosely based on the comic book arc of the same name, and the shadow of Tony Stark’s death will loom large over the narrative.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 2 Release Date | Disney+ Hotstar

The Marvel Universe is undergoing a huge transformation. Fans now have their new Captain America thanks to the arrival of the most-anticipated series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier presented Sam Wilson as the new hero after some big narrative twists. Season 1 aired six episodes, and fans are eagerly anticipating Season 2 with bated breath. So, will The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 2 bring the Marvels back? Here are all of the most recent updates.
TV & VideosComicBook

Don Cheadle Can’t Spoil Marvel’s Armor Wars Because He Doesn’t Know What Happens

What happens when Tony Stark's technology falls into the wrong hands? Don't ask Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle: the Avengers actor says he "couldn't even spoil it if I wanted to." The first Marvel Studios project headlined by Cheadle's James "War Machine" Rhodes, the friend and superhero partner of the late Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Armor Wars puts a twist on the classic Marvel Comics story with Rhodes navigating the fallout of Stark's death after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Ahead of an expected shooting start in 2022, Cheadle says the spin-off series formally announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in December is still in the "super early" stages of development at Disney+.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Don Cheadle Isn't Really Sure Why His 2-Minute FATWS Cameo Earned Him an Emmy Nod

If you were surprised to see Don Cheadle among the list of Emmy-nominated actors released on July 13, don't worry, he was, too. The Marvel actor made a brief cameo in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which earned him a spot in the award show's category for outstanding guest actor in a drama series. His appearance on the Disney+ series clocked in at around 95 seconds, which is seemingly long enough to make an impression on the Television Academy. However, Cheadle himself is still baffled over the accolade.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Anthony Mackie Thanks WandaVision, Reveals How Marvel Let ‘The Best Thing’ Happen For Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a long, grueling break following Spider-Man: Far From Home's release way back in 2019. Due to the pandemic, that became the last MCU project we got before WandaVision kicked off Phase Four this past January, but it wasn’t always supposed to be this way. In fact, we were initially going to get Black Widow in theaters first, followed by The Falcon And The Winter Soldier as the first MCU show on Disney+. However, Anthony Mackie, the co-lead of that show, actually isn't disappointed about the change.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Marvel Fans React to ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Emmy Shock

On July 13, 2021, the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced. Both Star Wars and Marvel cleaned up, with Marvel’s new series’ WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier receiving an astounding 28 nominations, and The Mandalorian receiving a whopping 24. Although, Gina Carano was not nominated as many of her supporters had hoped she would be.
TV & VideosCollider

Don Cheadle on ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ and the Status of His Marvel Disney+ Series 'Armor Wars'

With director Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy opening in theaters this Friday and also streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Don Cheadle about being part of the Space Jam sequel. During the fun interview, Cheadle talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam 2, what he did with the sneakers Lebron James gave him, how a lot of people wanted to visit him while they were filming, his Hot Toys/Sideshow Collectibles War Machine figure, and more.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Controversy in the MCU: Don Cheadle nominated for an Emmy for two minutes of performance

Nominations for Emmy Awards 2021 they were a special night for Marvel Studios. The two shows of Disney+ that launched the brand could be awarded: WandaVision in 23 categories and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in 5. Kevin Feige you are surely celebrating thanks to the success of the strategy of adding content to the MCU in series format for the streaming platform of Disney. There has already been an experience with programs like Agents of Shield or the entries of Marvel and Netflix.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
rolling out

Why Don Cheadle got married

Don Cheadle joked that his accountant made him get married. The 56-year-old actor wed Bridgid Coulter in secret last year after 28 years together and he’s claimed they finally made their union official after they were told it would benefit them financially to do so. “Our accountant proposed to both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy