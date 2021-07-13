Don Cheadle Shrugs at His Emmy Nod for 95-Second Falcon and Winter Soldier Scene: 'I Don't Really Get It Either'
Somewhere inside his high-tech armor, War Machine is shrugging. Don Cheadle echoed many an awards-show aficionado on Tuesday by puzzling over his Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama category, for a 95-second scene in the first episode of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (where he reprised his MCU role as Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes).tvline.com
