Sunflowers are back in South Knoxville! Here's what you need to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunflowers are blooming in South Knoxville!

It's time to start planning your trip for those summery photoshoots in a truly Instagrammable spot.

The flowers typically bloom in July and start to wither in August so there's no time to waste.

The fields are at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area near the Ijams Nature Center.

If you are traveling south towards Ijams, continue heading south on Island Home Road. When you arrive at the intersection of Island Home Road and McClure Road, turn left. At the end of McClure Road, there is a yellow gate, just beyond it is the sunflower field. Parking is in the gravel lot on your left when you reach the gate.

There are multiple fields so make sure you don't stop at the first one along the trail.

What you'll see along the way:

It is important to note that while the trails are well-marked, they are not ADA compliant. Please use caution when you venture out.

These sunflowers are for much more than our enjoyment.

They're some of the different crops the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has planted for the wildlife over the years. The sunflowers were meant to attract doves, bees and butterflies.

TWRA only plants the flowers every other year to give the soil time to regenerate.

Here are some things to keep in mind before you snap those Instagram-worthy summer pics: