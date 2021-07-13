Cancel
Tennis

Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 12 days ago

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday due to recurring knee issues.

“During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games,” he posted on social media. “I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.

“I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz!”

Federer, 39, won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Games in London, losing to Britain’s Andy Murray in the final.

He won a gold medal in doubles at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, partnered with Stan Wawrinka.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is coming off a loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last week to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Roger Federer Plans To Return

Barring further setbacks, Federer’s “later this summer” timeline would put him on track for the U.S. Open set to start on Aug. 30.

Federer underwent two surgeries on his right knee in 2020 and missed the 2021 Australian Open in February. In June, he was forced to withdraw from the French Open after his third-round victory due to problems with the knee.

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

