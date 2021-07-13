Air Pollution Makes Severe COVID Worse
NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Breathing dirty air contributes to COVID-19 severity, according to a study from Detroit, one of America's most polluted cities. "The key takeaway is that living in a more polluted neighborhood is an independent risk factor for severity of COVID-19 disease," Dr. Anita Shallal of Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital said in a statement from the virtual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) where she presented the findings.www.medscape.com
Comments / 0