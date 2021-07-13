Botetourt County Fire & EMS Department brings home regional honors

The Botetourt County Fire & EMS Department has been named the Outstanding Regional EMS Agency of the year. They made some changes during 2020 including getting their license to offer COVID vaccines, that helped them achieve the award. Other individual awards were given out to Botetourt Fire & EMS, including Excellence in EMS, Outstanding EMS leadership and Innovation Excellence in EMS. All winners are now being considered for statewide Governor’s awards, which will be announced in November. Jason Ferguson is the department chief.