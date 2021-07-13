Knicks Linked to Collin Sexton as Point Guard Search Continues

Collin Sexton ‘s future with the Cavaliers remains in doubt and the Knicks are seen as the most aggressive suitor for his services, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic .

The combo guard is reportedly “very available” as the Cavaliers continue trade talks with teams around the league with Cleveland having financial concerns about a potential extension for Sexton.

The Alabama product is eligible for a deal that could pay him as much as $168 million over five seasons. It seems unlikely it will take a max deal to ink Sexton to an extension but anywhere close is still hindering the Cavs’ future flexibility given Jarrett Allen ‘s potential deal and a looming deal for Darius Garland next year.

New York has an extra first-rounder this year, owning the No. 19 and No. 21 overall selections in the 2021 draft, and one of those picks could be a starting point in trade discussions. The franchise has long had a need for a clear answer at the point guard position and Sexton could potentially provide them with that.

Sexton has only missed 12 games in his entire three-year pro career, all of which came last season. He carries career averages of 20.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent on three-pointers. He is a career 83.1 percent shooter from the free-throw line.

More Knicks Rumors

Duncan Robinson has fans within the Knicks organization, according to Ian Begley of SNY. New York could have $50 million in cap space this offseason, but restricted free agent to be Frank Ntilikina will have an $18.5 million cap hold of his own, which could impact their ability to fit an offer sheet into their cap space, unless the Knicks don’t offer Ntilikina a qualifying offer. The Knicks may have interest in Kendrick Nunn as well, but Begley Notes that the Heat would probably match contract offers to both Robinson and Nunn, unless Miami decides to keep their future flexibility financially open for the future.



The Knicks have interest in trading for Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal , and are willing to trade RJ Barrett in any potential package. New York is also said to be monitoring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Terry Rozier as well. In the event they add a star, they’re also interested in adding Kelly Oubre Jr.

Betting on the NBA Finals? Enjoy up to at PointsBet (NJ, IA, IL only). Promo code:

The post Knicks Linked to Collin Sexton as Point Guard Search Continues appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .