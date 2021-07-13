Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation Posts Highest One-Month Gain Since Great Recession

By Nick Rummell
Courthouse News Service
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN (CN) — Inflation jumped nearly 1% again last month, with the hot economy seeing the largest one-month increase since the early days of the Great Recession. Core inflation — a measure of prices, sans food and energy — and headline inflation — which measures all goods — both increased by 0.9%, about double what many analysts had expected and the greatest monthly jump in inflation since August 2008, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday.

www.courthousenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Great Recession#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#Oxford Economics#Federal Reserve#Capital Economics#The Federal Reserve Bank#Senate#House#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Related
Business101 WIXX

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely to prices,...
BusinessSilicon Valley

Jill On Money: Will inflation kill the recovery?

This spring, I wrote about how consumers and investors alike should prepare for inflation, and then two months later, I wondered whether high prices would persist. So far, the answer to that question is a resounding, “at least for a while!”. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures what people...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped from record highs on Monday and the dollarsoftened as investors cashed in on recent gains and turnedtheir focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, startingTuesday, for clues on the outlook for monetary policy. But declines in U.S. shares were slim compared with lossesin...
BusinessSFGate

This Week: Starbucks earns, Fed meeting, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Starbucks serves up its latest quarterly snapshot Tuesday,. Wall Street expects the cafe chain returned to a profit in the April-June quarter, after a loss in the same period last year when pandemic lockdowns forced many retailers to temporarily close or limit service. Starbucks posted a profit in the first three months of this year after four straight quarters of sales declines due to the pandemic.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Lower Range Takes Hold as Fed, U.S. Data Set Direction

- With floor extending to 1.3567, potentially lower. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3639-1.3667. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate was rattled last week and now risks becoming confined to a much reduced trading range over the coming days, with the outcome hinged on the market’s reading of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision and a pending flurry of U.S. economic data.
Businessschiffgold.com

If Inflation Is “Transitory” Why Is This Happening?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continues to insist the surge of rising prices is “transitory. But if this is true, why are inflation projections for 2022 rapidly rising? It seems the markets aren’t buying the transitory theme. As prices continue to skyrocket, Americans paying more and getting less. Nevertheless, Powell...
Grocery & Supermaketpoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Tripped Up by Slowing UK Growth

The pound’s march higher against the dollar stalled on Friday after Britain’s economy showed signs of slowing in July. The brakes were put on the nation’s strong economic bounce-back from the Covid-19 pandemic in July as a fresh wave of Covid cases forced huge numbers of workers to self-isolate under government rules to restrict the spread of the virus.
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Choppy Trade as Investors Position Themselves Ahead of Fed Comments

Gold futures are edging lower on Monday in a choppy trade shortly after the regular session opening. The market started out firm as the U.S. Dollar weakened, but erased those earlier gains when Treasury yields rebounded. This kind of two-sided trading could be the theme the next two sessions ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Survey: Most Economists See Strong Growth for Remainder of 2021 and Into 2022

Most economists surveyed in early July see strong growth for their companies for the rest of next year and into the spring of 2022, the National Association of Business Economists said on Monday. Shortages and rising prices of key materials were among the major challenges cited, with 61% reporting cost...
Public HealthKIMT

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.
Businesswolfstreet.com

Bond Market Has Been Clueless about Inflation for Decades, Now More so Than Ever. The Meme the Drop in Yields = End of Inflation is a Fantasy

Even before QE, the 10-year yield lagged years behind CPI, up and down. And now, the Fed manipulates the market with QE. The 10-year Treasury yield was 1.75% at the end of March, but by July 19, it had dropped to 1.19%, and on Friday it closed at 1.30%. This drop in the yield occurred even as inflation spiked. On a month-to-month basis for the past three months, and annualized, the Consumer Price Index spiked by 9.5%, the red-hottest since 1982. Year-over-year, CPI in June jumped 5.4%.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Can You Say Inflation?

Rates are likely to rise in the early part of next year and not in 2023. One of the nastiest word in the English language has reared its ugly head again. It has more than four letters, but for a business that rises and falls with interest rates, it’s as foul as any dirty word you’ve ever heard – or uttered. We’re talking i-n-f-l-a-t-i-o-n. It’s an economic cicada, coming back to haunt us every so many years.
Marketsfidelity.com

FOREX-U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

* Potential "Golden Cross" in dollar index seen lifting it * But dollar's rally may be losing steam -analyst * Focus on Fed meeting next week * Economists expect Fed to advance discussions in tapering (Adds new comment, updates prices) By. Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss. NEW YORK. ,. July 23. (Reuters) -...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
BusinessNBC Connecticut

The Rapid Growth the U.S. Economy Has Seen Is About to Hit a Wall

Gross domestic product is expected to accelerate 9.2% for the April-to-June period. That's likely, however, to be the peak for pandemic-era growth. Economists see a gradual reversion to the mean for the U.S., which is more used to growing closer to 2% than the much stronger levels it has turned in during the reopening.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Five metrics bond investors are watching as COVID fears return

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A wild week in Treasuries has investors parsing the cross-currents that may sway prices for U.S. government bonds in coming weeks, including the Federal Reserve, economic data and investor positioning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury, which moves inversely to bond prices, recently stood...
BusinessFiveThirtyEight

Politics Podcast: The Great Inflation Debate

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 5.4 percent between June 2020 and June 2021, exceeding the 2 percent target rate of inflation set by the Federal Reserve. It is the largest 12-month increase since August 2008, and according to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, inflation is now Americans’ leading economic concern. Many economists, including Fed chair Jerome Powell, say that the increase in prices is only temporary as the country comes out of a pandemic-induced recession. Republicans have argued that high inflation is a result of Democrats’ stimulus packages. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, George Washington University economics professor Tara Sinclair joins to explain what is going on with the economy and what could happen as a result of a spike in prices.
Business101.9 KELO-FM

U.S. business activity cools further in July – IHS Markit survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply constraints, suggesting a cooling in economic activity after what was expected to have been a robust second quarter. Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday its flash U.S. Composite PMI...

Comments / 0

Community Policy