Inflation Posts Highest One-Month Gain Since Great Recession
MANHATTAN (CN) — Inflation jumped nearly 1% again last month, with the hot economy seeing the largest one-month increase since the early days of the Great Recession. Core inflation — a measure of prices, sans food and energy — and headline inflation — which measures all goods — both increased by 0.9%, about double what many analysts had expected and the greatest monthly jump in inflation since August 2008, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday.www.courthousenews.com
Comments / 0