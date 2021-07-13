Cancel
Oneida County, NY

Frustrated Voters

The Department of Justice claims in a federal complaint that the Oneida County Board of Elections in upstate New York violated U.S. election law ahead of the 2020 presidential election by ending its processing of voter-registration applications 15 days before the deadline. Of the 2,400 improperly ignored applications, it is unknown how many voters showed up at their polling places, learned they were not registered and simply left. Following the election, Oneida County rejected just under 1,800 provisional ballots cast via affidavit, at least 700 of which had come from duly registered voters.

