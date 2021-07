We’ve been hearing about how WhatsApp will soon let you use the messaging app on your desktop or any other device without necessarily having your smartphone connected. Now the multi-device feature is rolling out to select beta testers and despite the technical challenges they experienced, it is rolling out with the popular and much-needed end-to-end encryption. It will let you run the app on up to four devices at once even without the “main” device or your smartphone turned on or connected to the internet.