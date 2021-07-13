Unlicensed food, beverage cart in Federal Way closed by Public Health
An unlicensed food and beverage cart in Federal Way was closed by a Public Health food inspector on Monday afternoon. The cart was operating on the side of the road at 29401 Military Road S. in Federal Way. It was closed because the operator did not have a valid mobile food services permit. The cart also lacked basic equipment requirements for vending food and beverages, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County.www.federalwaymirror.com
