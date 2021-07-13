Courteney Cox celebrates Friends reunion Emmy nod... after being the only cast member to have never been up for the award

She recently revealed she was 'hurt' being the only Friends star to have never received an Emmy nomination during their run on the show.

But Courteney Cox was rejoicing on Tuesday after the Friends reunion earned a Primetime Emmy nomination.

The show, which the 57-year-old actress produced, was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special Pre-Recorded.

'Incredibly grateful': Courteney Cox rejoiced after Friends: The Reunion received an Emmy nomination on Tuesday

Courteney celebrated the monumental occasion of the cast posing with reunion director Ben Winston in their iconic living room set.

'The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement,' Courteney posted on Instagram.

In addition to Courteney, her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all served as executive producers of the show.

It was just a few weeks ago Courteney revealed how difficult it was for her to have been the only Friends star to have never been nominated for an Emmy during her tenure on the show.

Emmy nominee! Cox is an executive producer of the Emmy nominated HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion (pictured January 2020)

'It always hurt my feelings': Cox recently revealed it was hurtful being the only Friends regular to have never been recognized for their work on the show with an Emmy nomination

'It always hurt my feelings… when every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings,' Courteney admitted during an interview on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show with co-stars Jennifer and Lisa. 'I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, "Oh, I'm the only one?" It hurt.'

The 'sting' faded once she was nominated for a Golden Globe award during her first year starring in Cougar Town.

'The only thing that made me feel good — because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year — a Golden Globe. And I want to say, "Oh, who cares?" It meant everything to me.'

'Oh, am I the only one?' Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry had all been in contention for the award at some point during their Friends career, and while Courteney was happy watching them succeed, it was still difficult being the only one left out

'I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it's like, "Ah!" It took a little of the sting out.'

While all of her Friends costars were nominated for a trophy, only Jennifer and Lisa went on to win.

And despite never receiving that coveted nomination, she still cheered on her friends.

Friends forever! The cast recently appeared together in the long-awaited HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion

'I want them to win, I just also want to be part of I've never wanted to take anything away from anyone.

'I just sometimes want to be included in certain things… and these girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination]. I'm in awe of both of your talent.'

Even years after finishing Friends, Courteney admitted she still gets 'excited' watching her former costars on TV.

'I mean, to this day, even though we're this close, I get excited when I watch The Morning Show… I mean, it's incredible, and you, too, everything you do. Your dramas — everything.'

Among the many accolades Courteney was nominated for her in career included a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show for Celebrity Name Game.

BFFs: The hurtful snub obviously hasn't impacted her relationships with her co-stars, as evidenced by her recent appearance on the successful HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion

