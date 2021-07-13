Deadpool just slipped into the MCU early, to make fun of Ryan Reynolds
Free Guy, the movie where Ryan Reynolds plays a man who discovers he's a character in a video game, was originally scheduled to come out in July 2020, before it was repeatedly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It's currently scheduled to be released on August 13, but like so many other studios, Disney is facing the question of how to goose up active interest in a film it's been teasing since 2019. The apparent solution: Bring in Deadpool, dump him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and have him promote the film.
