Deadpool just slipped into the MCU early, to make fun of Ryan Reynolds

By Tasha Robinson
Polygon
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Guy, the movie where Ryan Reynolds plays a man who discovers he’s a character in a video game, was originally scheduled to come out in July 2020, before it was repeatedly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s currently scheduled to be released on August 13, but like so many other studios, Disney is facing the question of how to goose up active interest in a film it’s been teasing since 2019. The apparent solution: Bring in Deadpool, dump him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and have him promote the film.

