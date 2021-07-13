Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer guide: Seasonal Challenges for Week 10, July 13

Fortnite has gone through many changes in Season 7 of chapter 2, but the changes seem to be highly praised by fans, with a lot of them saying that it has gone back to its roots. There have also been some changes within the Weekly Challenges of Fortnite, but they still are enjoyable and keep the season as a whole going, stopping it from becoming boring. This week's Legendary Challenge experience adds up to 180K EXP, making it worth completing the tasks, and we're here to help you out. There is a week timer to complete the Legendary tasks, so act quickly to get that EXP.