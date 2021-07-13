Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

MX launches new financial insights APIs

By Press Release
utahbusiness.com
 12 days ago

Silicon Slopes — MX, the leader in modern connectivity and financial data enhancement, today announced the launch of new Financial Insights APIs and embeddable user interfaces, or widgets, to help developers quickly and securely connect MX-powered financial data into their current products and offerings. These new API endpoints and embeddable widgets will enable organizations to accelerate their open finance initiatives by increasing speed-to-market for their financial wellness products — giving customers a 360-degree view of their finances, with personalized and intelligent money experiences built directly into the companies’ apps and services.

www.utahbusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apis#Financial Management#New Api#New Money#Financial Insights#Api#Cpo#Www Mx Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs?

Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb. For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?. This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong...
Businessaithority.com

SS&C Enters Into Joint Venture to Create New Standard for Cloud-Based API-Driven Claims Adjudication

Domanirx to Become a State-of-the-Art Pharmacy Benefits Management Platform in the Cloud. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc announced that it has entered into a joint venture to create a new cloud-native, API-driven claims adjudication platform. Upon completion and the receipt of all approvals, the joint venture, named DomaniRx, LLC (DomaniRx), will shape the future of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) and harmonize the payer and provider management user experience.
SoftwareDOT med

Google Cloud announces healthcare data engine to enable interoperability in healthcare

Sunnyvale, Calif, July 22, 2021 – Today, Google Cloud announced the private preview of Healthcare Data Engine, an end-to-end solution for healthcare and life sciences organizations that harmonizes data from multiple sources, including medical records, claims, clinical trials, and research data. Healthcare Data Engine helps operational leaders, researchers, and clinicians gain real-time, holistic views of patient longitudinal records, and enables advanced analytics and AI in a secure, compliant, and scalable cloud environment.
Technologyaithority.com

NetImpact Launches DX360°, A Set Of Comprehensive Digital Transformation (DX) Disruptors

DX360° equips the Federal Government’s next Go-To partner with unique capabilities fast-tracking the DX journey. NetImpact Strategies, Inc. announced the launch of DX360°, a comprehensive approach that optimizes DX efforts cohesively by addressing strategy, tools, and data. NetImpact’s DX360° capabilities offer practical, proven, and ready-to-use blueprints, playbooks, and tools to accelerate Digital Transformation and reduce risk for the Federal Government.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Afinis Interoperability Standards releases three new APIs

Nacha's Afinis Interoperability Standards has released three new APIs to assist corporate customers of financial institutions with accessing and reviewing their own financial transaction data. Adopting the new application programming interfaces should help corporate banking customers better access detailed financial data across banking platforms. The new APIs are:. Get Corporate...
Softwaremartechseries.com

SmartZone v6.1 Adds Over 60 New OCR Languages and Full-Page OCR Functionality

Accusoft announced the latest update to SmartZone, its versatile data capture SDK for forms processing. The version 6.1 update expands the integration’s already robust language support for Optical Character Recognition (OCR) by adding 65 new languages, with a special emphasis on Central European, Cyrillic, Baltic, and Asian language groups. Marketing...
SoftwareEmbedded.com

New ML-based tool offers automated chip design flow optimization

Cadence Design Systems has introduced a new tool that uses machine learning (ML) to drive the Cadence RTL-to-signoff implementation flow, delivering what it said is up to 10X productivity and 20% PPA improvements. There’s no debating the fact that chip design is getting more and more complex as customers demand...
Softwarefinextra.com

Win Fintech Customers with NLP

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and namely its sub-domains – Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are bringing us close to the moment when we won’t distinguish the difference between the way people talk (human speech) and the way machines interpret and reproduce it (machine speech). And...
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Beauty & FashionHouston Chronicle

24/7 Kostex is Launching Its New and Improved Website

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. 24/7 Kostex is the fastest growing garage door repair company in the Chicagoland area, with its expertise reaching as far as the community of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The highly reputable and ethical business specializes in garage door repairs and complete makeovers, prospering within a full-service garage door realm. The company has launched a new website available at http://www.247kostex.com. The current site does not only depict a modern graphic design but, above all, is an improvement in its functionality.
SoftwareHealthcare IT News

Google Cloud intros new interoperability platform

Google Cloud on Thursday unveiled its new Healthcare Data Engine, which it says is designed to give researchers and clinicians a more real-time, holistic view of patient records. WHY IT MATTERS. The goal is to enable more advanced analytics and artificial intelligence applications built in a secure and scalable cloud...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Metadata and master data: OpenLineage moves into the sandbox of the Linux Foundation

The open source project OpenLineage can now prove itself in the sandbox of the LF AI & Data Foundation. OpenLineage goes back to a development by Datakin, a company specializing in DataOps, and is intended to define an open, cross-industry standard that facilitates the acquisition and processing of meta and master data, even in more complex AI and data projects, via an API at runtime.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

The Art of Coding — Manoeuvering

This is chapter 7 on the Art of Coding, loosely formatted as per the ancient book Art of War and part of a series of articles capturing good intentions and opinions on how to write software code. In software development, the team receives their instructions from the product management group.
SoftwareZDNet

Adobe courts developers with two new Document Cloud APIs

Adobe on Thursday announced two new Document Cloud APIs to bolster its Document Services API and SDK portfolio. Powered by Sensei, the company's AI and machine learning framework, the PDF Extract API and Document Generation API are designed to make it easier for developers to use document data within their applications and workflows.
Retailfinextra.com

Disrupting API integrations and pushing Financial Services hypergrowth with market networks

For the past twenty or so years, market networks have been one of the most disruptive and powerful wealth-creating engines in the global economy. The benefits of bringing together two sides of a fragmented market through a single platform with integrated workflow tools so they can transact more seamlessly are well established. Innovation flourishes, speed to market increases, new market players can quickly become ascendent and transaction velocity grows exponentially. So far, so good.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Effi launches product search API

Mortgage broking fintech Effi has launched a new Product Search API on its platform, according to the Australian Fintech. The solution will allow brokers to access product data on home loans provided by banks and lenders as required under the new Open Banking system. The new feature means brokers will be able to search a lending product and see key data points such as who is eligible for the product, what type of loan it is, and more.
Economyfinextra.com

Everest integrates blockchain API with Oracle financial crime suite

Everest, a regulated fin-tech company with blockchain solutions for biometric identification, custodian, and banking services, collaborates with Oracle Financial Services to enable customers to use Everest’s Application Programming Interface (API) and adopt identity verification and biometric identification services provided by Everest. Everest’s technology provides Oracle the ability to bring identification...
Internethelpnetsecurity.com

1Password Events API delivers real-time insight on password activity

1Password launched Events API, a new way to empower security teams with greater data visibility and actionable insights. While events have been available within 1Password for administrators previously, this new feature deepens the information available and allows events to be piped directly to tools like Splunk and other SIEM platforms to provide a holistic view that allows for correlation with other sources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy