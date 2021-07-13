MX launches new financial insights APIs
Silicon Slopes — MX, the leader in modern connectivity and financial data enhancement, today announced the launch of new Financial Insights APIs and embeddable user interfaces, or widgets, to help developers quickly and securely connect MX-powered financial data into their current products and offerings. These new API endpoints and embeddable widgets will enable organizations to accelerate their open finance initiatives by increasing speed-to-market for their financial wellness products — giving customers a 360-degree view of their finances, with personalized and intelligent money experiences built directly into the companies’ apps and services.www.utahbusiness.com
Comments / 0