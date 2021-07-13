MLB Commits $150 Million Over Ten Years To Player’s Alliance In Effort To Boost Black Participation In Baseball

LEXINGTON —After a one-year hiatus without a player being selected, the Kentucky baseball program is back in the MLB draft. The Baltimore Orioles selected outfielder John Rhodes in the third round (No. 76 overall) of the 2021 MLB draft. The Wildcats did not have a player selected in the 2020 draft, which was shortened to five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after multiple Wildcats were selected in each draft from 2006 to 2019.