MLB Commits $150 Million Over Ten Years To Player’s Alliance In Effort To Boost Black Participation In Baseball

By Derek Major
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced it will donate $150 million over the next decade to the Player’s Alliance to help grow Black participation in baseball. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement before the MLB Home Run Derby Monday night at Coors Field. Manfred said combining the efforts of the MLB and its players will ensure a successful partnership that will help across the country.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

