Phil Libin's No-Pitch Deck $100 Million VC Round: 'It's a Pretty Good Time to Fund Raise'

By Christine Lagorio-Chafkin
Inc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's a pretty good time to fundraise," says Phil Libin, the former managing director of investment firm General Catalyst and co-founder of Evernote. That's probably an understatement, considering his latest company, Mmhmm, which is just a year old, wasn't planning on raising new funding until 2022. It has no pitch deck and yet last week, it announced that it had pulled in a whopping $100 million.

