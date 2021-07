Niantic has announced a new event for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. More Pokémon GO Fest 2021 details, as well as a preview of a new Ultra Unlock!. Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is quickly approaching, and we’re so excited to finally share more details on what to look forward to this year—including a new Ultra Unlock! Want to catch up on what we already shared? Check out the main event announcement, the Sunday gameplay reveal, and the Google Play sponsorship details blog!